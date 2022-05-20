Saints let DMR lead slip away in runner-up performance

DES MOINES – There were two forms of shock for St. Ansgar's Riley Witt.

He was stunned by the amount of soreness he was in after winning the Class 1A 3,200-meter run on Thursday. Then, he was surprised that Earlham's Jayden Dickson was right behind him on Friday.

"My hamstrings and hip flexors are getting to me," Witt said. "I saw on the (video) board he was close, which I was surprised by."

Two of the best 1A distance runners went toe-to-toe in the 800 leg of the distance medley relay. It turned into a thriller on day two of the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium.

Dickson drafted behind Witt and passed him in the final 100 meters to give the Cardinals a new state record and win in 3 minutes, 31.48 seconds. The Saints clocked in a time of 3:32.84.

"Little disappointed by not winning it, but can't complain," 400 leg Bradley Hackenmiller said.

Dickson's split on the anchor leg was 1:52 while Witt countered with a 1:54. Hackenmiller gave Witt the baton in first, but it quickly turned into a two-man race for the title.

Witt started to pull away in the final lap, but Dickson wouldn't let him go. They were neck-and-neck in the final 200 meters and then Dickson made the final move for the victory.

"Jayden was fresh," Witt said. "I thought we had that. Jayden just had a phenomenal leg."

That quartet that also includes Joey Beyer and Dylan Brumm were put together as a stack in the middle of the season. Yet the process of figuring it out started a tad earlier.

"At indoor meets, (coaches) would look at our times and based it off our best runners that way," Beyer said.

The Saints were one of two 1A schools that qualified that medley in the Drake Relays last month. They left with a seventh place finish, snaring them a medal.

That foursome wanted a state title, but fell just short. Still, they'll take a second place.

"You're not going to find a better group of boys to run this with," Witt said. "They're willing to put in the work. Running is a tough sport and if you're not tough, you're not going to be good at it."

That wasn't the only relay that earned St. Ansgar team points.

Its 800 relay of Beyer, Lorne Isler, Brumm and Hackenmiller ran a new season-best time of 1:32.87 out of the second heat and gave that group a medal.

The Saints were in ninth before Lawton-Bronson was disqualified and that sent them into the top-eight. It was the second time that group ran that relay together.

"We know we haven't had the times previously in the year, but we knew were capable," Isler said. "I don't think we were too surprised by it."

Jex Schutjer fell just short of ending up in the discus finals by one inch. His best heave was 139-08 that placed him ninth. Lake Mills' Wyatt Helming, who led after the first flight, set a new PR of 138-07 to place 11th.

Avery Eastvold, a freshman for Lake Mills, finished ninth in the high jump. She missed all three of her attempts at 5-1 and sophomore Scout Kohagen was 11th in the discus.

Northwood-Kensett sent four hurdlers in individual events. All of them placed top-15 in the 400 hurdles.

For the boys, seniors Josiah Kliment and Thomas Block both ran new personal bests of under 57 seconds. Neither of them got a medal, but they were both content afterwards.

"Feels good to go out with a bang," Block said.

Both of their prep careers have completed. They were appreciative of what the school and the Vikings program has meant to them.

"I don't know if I would have wanted to grow up anywhere else," Kliment said. "It is a great place to be."

Carly Hengesteg and Lindsey Moore placed 11th and 13th, respectively, in the girls race. It is Hengesteg's first year out for hurdles in her senior season. She'll run the lead leg of Northwood-Kensett's shuttle hurdle relay on Saturday.

"My coach pretty much said you're trying them, I did them and I kind of surprised myself," Hengesteg said.

Moore, a sophomore, barely missed the finals of the 100 hurdles with a time of sub-16 seconds for a new personal best. Add in a PR in the 400 hurdles and she'll anchor the shuttle hurdle quartet is making Moore believe her best is yet to come.

"My seventh grade year, I never would have thought I'd be running here," she said.

West Hancock' 400 relay compromised of four sophomores will run in the finals as it claimed the eighth spot with a time of 44.60 seconds.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

