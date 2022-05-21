River Hawks two best relays place top-five on final day of state

DES MOINES – Little doubt was had for all of the track and field season that Mason City's boys track and field team put together two relays that battled with the best of the best.

Its 1,600-meter relay won a Drake Relays white flag last month. Its shuttle hurdle relay was blossoming into a group that was vying for a potential state title at Drake Stadium.

Neither quartet was crowned as a Class 4A champion. Still, they left the state track and field championships with heads held high.

"How far we've came, I wouldn't have imagined it," Fingalsen said.

The shuttle placed third overall with a time of 1 minute, 1.24 seconds while the 1,600 was fifth in a stacked field, posting a time of 3:21.73. The River Hawks finished tied for 19th in the team race with 14 points.

"It is crazy how much work (the shuttle) puts in," Fingalsen said. "How they finish, I like that."

Michael Willis and Darian Davis joined the shuttle crew after the graduation of two legs from the state qualifying team last spring. Not only were they in the starting four, they were entrusted to be the final two legs.

Davis, a sophomore, is the anchor.

"I didn't want to do hurdles and once I found out I was good in it, figured why not," Davis said.

Willis, a senior, was visibly upset after the race concluded. He made significant contact with one of the later hurdles that halted all momentum he had.

"I just wanted to go hard," Willis said.

"He's really pushing himself and he was a little bit off, just like me yesterday," junior Kale Hobart added.

Hobart and Reid Johnson didn't get the chance to run last year in the shuttle hurdle prelims. Mason City, which was seeded last spring as a potential state medalist, was disqualified.

That lit a fire under the two returners to come back stronger than ever.

"It was kind of like a vengeance tour," Johnson said. "We wanted to make a statement."

Hobart and Davis are back next season and there is a lot of talent coming up in the wings for the River Hawks. They have established themselves as a hurdle school.

There are zero plans to all of a sudden stop contending.

"A big thing is continuing to get kids into the program and continuing to get kids to do hurdles," Hobart said.

The growth of the 4A 1,600 relay was staggering. Just the prelims alone, the cutoff was 3:23.71. Six teams were within a second of each other. It proved to be an appetizer for the main course on Saturday.

Six of the eight teams in the final ran sub-3:22. Dubuque Senior, third at the Drake Relays last month, won in 3:19.82. Mason City hovered around fifth and sixth all race long.

"In my heart, Drake is a better accomplishment," Fingalsen said. "Knowing that we were the best 4x400 team in the state. Not saying we're not right now, but we proved it a month ago."

River Hawks head coach Tyler Ketelsen switched the order for the first time in his top quartet. Hobart and Ra'Shaun Wynter still ran the first and third legs, but Fingalsen and Kaden Tyler swapped legs.

It was a risky move, but Fingalsen agreed with it.

"Overall time, it was pretty close," he said. "I feel like it was a good 50-50 move by (Ketelsen)."

Afterwards, he was telling Hobart and Wynter that "We got next year." All four of them will be returning next spring.

Did the rest of 4A wake up the Drake Relays champions and one of the best quartets in the state?

Time will tell.

"In the offseason, come out next season strong," Fingalsen said. "We want to show people what's up. We're going to have a target on our back next year."

The other relay that scored points for Mason City on Saturday was the sprint medley relay. It came out of lane eight in the second heat, but the time of 1:34.18 was just enough to get a medal.

"We stacked it up," Johnson said.

Mason City's girls shuttle hurdle relay crossed off its final goal of the 2022 season by placing eighth in the finals on Saturday. The first two was to set a new school record and qualifying for the Drake Relays.

Three of the four legs from that foursome are back next season.

"I am really proud and I know it is hard to have a race like that," lead leg Gwen Fiser said. "To be honest, I knew it was going to be hard. When the season started, we had it."

The River Hawks were dealt lane eight in the first heat and they were running with West Des Moines Valley, Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Cedar Falls for much of the night.

When Ellea Lewerke clipped the last hurdle on the second leg, Mason City couldn't recover fully to make it interesting.

"We can only get better from here," Fiser said.

Sophomore distance runner Audra Mulholland completed her first ever state meet with a time of 5:06.26 in the 1,500. She was also a part of the River Hawks 3,200-meter relay.

The atmosphere and experienced gained by Mulholland was invaluable.

Her ambitions for cross country in the fall will be to do more strength training, keep up on her nutrition and stay on top of sleeping habits.

"It was great, it was my goal for the season. Even better making it in two events," Mulholland said. "I'm going to pay attention to all aspects."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

