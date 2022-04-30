River Hawks attempting to bring back shuttle hurdle dominance

DES MOINES – For much of the 2000s, Mason City a consistent figure in the girls shuttle hurdle relay.

In 2003, it set the Drake Relays shuttle record of 1 minute, 0.80 seconds that remains unbroken due to the height of the hurdles going from 30 inches to 33 inches many years later.

Since the inception of the shuttle to the Drake Relays in 2002, the River Hawks qualified for four straight seasons then again in 2007. They hadn't been back since.

"We wanted to make it, but our expectations weren't super high," junior Rosa Monarch said. "We have potential to do great."

So it was vital for its quartet of Gwen Fiser, Tara Backhaus, Ellea Lewerke and Monarch to get to the 112th running of Drake in Des Moines to restart a once annual trip and break a 15-year absence.

Those four discussed goals for the 2022 campaign in the stands at Drake Stadium after the Class 4A state meet. Three of them were, to them, more than reachable.

Set a new school record: Check.

Qualify for Drake: Check.

Earn a state medal: Unsure.

"We're always trying to improve," Fiser said.

Lee gave each hurdler before the season a packet of Mason City's history. He has made it a focal point throughout his tenure to inform his athletes about the past.

"They understand that we're known for hurdling," he said.

Monarch admits the past is good to look at, but that has never been their approach to racing and trying to beat marks set 20 years ago.

"We can't compete with the past, we can only get better," Monarch stated.

Backhaus is the lone senior in that foursome. Monarch has grown into the anchor for that relay while Fiser and Lewerke have gained early experience two years into their prep careers.

More than just general speed, Lee has seen those four become smarter in race preparation and execution.

"Mechanically, they work hard," Lee said. "If you're not a state-champ type sprinter, if you're a good technician and have good speed, you can be a great hurdler. Those girls have really embraced technique."

Mason City finished 15th out of 16 teams with a preliminary time of 1:11.22, just over two seconds slower than its season-best and aforementioned school record of 1:08.80, set at Memorial Stadium in Waterloo a couple weeks ago.

The River Hawks were placed in lanes seven and eight for the heat. They struggled to gain much traction with Dowling Catholic, Winterset and Spencer.

"They ran the best they could," Lee said. "I probably should have put Ella with the wind, give her a better chance. I used it as a testing day and moving forward, know what we're good at and use our strengths to better ourselves."

The biggest goal is still out there with an opportunity in three weeks, right back on the Blue Oval, to medal. In Class 4A, Mason City has the eighth fastest time.

Yet 4A remains stacked with Drake Relays champion Waukee Northwest, perennial Central Iowa powers Dowling Catholic and Ames plus a handful on the eastern half of the state.

"It will definitely be hard, but we can compete with those teams," Fiser said.

In the 400 relay, Mason City's quartet of Monarch, Fiser, Ariel Lee and Jada Williams finished in a tie for 37th with Waterloo East in 51.30 seconds. Clear Lake's all-freshman foursome of Maddie Leisure, Lydia Brattrud, Josie Lester and Reese Brownlee placed 66th in 52.12 seconds.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.