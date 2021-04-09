Record-setting Charles City siblings leap to new heights (and lengths)

Even Keely herself was surprised at how well she’s done to start the year. Many girls jump all four years and never come close to what she’s already cleared. The 5-04 jump is tied for third in all classes.

When she was in seventh grade, Keely watched Ian jump as a freshman at many meets. She says his success inspired her to follow in his footsteps and do the same thing.

“I’ve always wanted to do high jump and just have fun and see if I was good at it, because my brother was so good at it,” Keely said. “It’s just been fun to see that I can do that too, and it’s not just him.”

Keely’s goals for the season are similar to her brother’s. But after the season is over, she still has three more years to improve, which is to the delight of her head coach.

In May, it shouldn’t come as a shock to see the two earn statewide recognition for high finishes at the blue oval. The duo have already made some noise around North Iowa.

It won’t be long until the state sees what this area has already seen.

The siblings will be in action at the Drake Relays in Des Moines in two weeks.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

