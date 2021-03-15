‘Positive’ Mason City girls track and field team ready for successful spring

Mason City head girls track and field coach Jim Lee says this year’s team is one of the most positive teams he’s had in his 11 years as head coach of the program.

That holds some weight when you’ve been coaching as long as Lee has.

“I told the girls today that their team chemistry has been outstanding,” Lee said. “This is my 26th year here as a coach and my 11th as a head coach. They are up there with the best teams I’ve had as far as team chemistry and just being positive. It’s been an amazing start to the season.”

The Mohawks have a lot to be excited for. The team of 44 athletes is finally back out on the track after missing the entirety of last year’s outdoor season due to the coronavirus.

On top of the newfound energy that comes with putting spikes to pavement for the first few practices of a new season, Mason City has a deep team that expects to send many individuals and events to the state meet in Des Moines.

“We’re very well-rounded,” Lee said. “It’s all about developing the talent we have.”