‘Positive’ Mason City girls track and field team ready for successful spring

Mason City head girls track and field coach Jim Lee says this year’s team is one of the most positive teams he’s had in his 11 years as head coach of the program.
That holds some weight when you’ve been coaching as long as Lee has.
“I told the girls today that their team chemistry has been outstanding,” Lee said. “This is my 26th year here as a coach and my 11th as a head coach. They are up there with the best teams I’ve had as far as team chemistry and just being positive. It’s been an amazing start to the season.”
The Mohawks have a lot to be excited for. The team of 44 athletes is finally back out on the track after missing the entirety of last year’s outdoor season due to the coronavirus.
On top of the newfound energy that comes with putting spikes to pavement for the first few practices of a new season, Mason City has a deep team that expects to send many individuals and events to the state meet in Des Moines.
“We’re very well-rounded,” Lee said. “It’s all about developing the talent we have.”
Leading the charge for the team is junior Jada Williams, who Lee expects to be one of the top sprinters in the state. She ran well in her freshman season two years ago and was just a fraction of a second away from breaking the school record in the 200 meter dash.
With two years of growth under her belt, Williams has her sights set on a spring filled with accomplishments.
“One of my goals this year is to break that record in the 200,” Williams said. “Then go to state in four events – I don’t know what ones yet. I want the other girls to have some success, too.”
Senior Brycelyn Hanson is expected to be a leader in mid-distance events according to Lee. Sophomore Rosa Monarch and senior Elizabeth Quintero will take charge as hurdlers.
The last time Monarch ran a full season of track and field, she was in eighth grade. She’s quickly found out that high school track and field is a bit different than middle school.
“It’s a lot more intense,” Monarch said. “There’s a lot of girls who go out for middle school. My eighth grade year there were 92 people. So this is definitely a lot more focused on what you want to do, vs. what they put you in.”
In the field events, the Mohawks will miss Grace Tobin, who graduated as a senior before getting a chance to compete for the state shot put title. However, the Mohawks have some new faces that will look to step in.
For Lee, the season will mainly be about developing talent throughout the year and finding a way to improve every day. For the upperclassmen, the early part of the season will be about growing into their sudden leadership roles.
“It’s been weird getting that leadership role under my belt,” Hanson said. “It’s been good adjusting to it. It’s just great to get to the track again.”
The Mason City girls track and field team will start its season at Waverly-Shell Rock on March 30.
