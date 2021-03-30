 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTOS: St. Ansgar boys and girls both earn team wins at home meet
0 comments
alert

PHOTOS: St. Ansgar boys and girls both earn team wins at home meet

{{featured_button_text}}

St. Ansgar played host to seven other schools for the outdoor season opener on Tuesday night. Despite the wind and the cold, the Saints were hot on the track, as both the boys and the girls teams picked up first place team finishes.

SA 4.JPG

St. Ansgar junior Riley Witt runs in the 3,200 meter race. He won the event by over a minute at 10 minutes, 21.35 seconds.

The boys scored 180 points and had 12 varsity events pick up first place finishes. The Saints beat out second place finisher, West Fork, by 86 points. The Warhawks came in second with 94 points. Osage, Northwood-Kensett, Newman Catholic and Riceville finished fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

On the girls side, the Saints were able to fend off Osage and hold on to the win. St. Ansgar scored 138 points, which bested the Green Devils' 131 points. West Fork came in fourth, Riceville came in sixth, Northwood-Kensett came in seventh and Newman Catholic finished eighth.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mason City boys soccer team practice

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News