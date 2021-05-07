Ott breaks 50 feet in shot put thanks to improved form

And with his junior season wiped away, it allowed him to work on the one area that was holding him back.

"I've taken more time out of day to get my rotation through," Ott said. "Lot of reps, my throwing coach has been really nit-picking, making me do everything right. Turning my hips through and getting my feet planted at the same time."

The Bemidji State football recruit had a lot of throws this season come close to 50 feet, but couldn't get over the hump. Mentally, it was draining.

And that aspect of track was something that was a weakness two years ago. Now, it is a strength.

"I'm reminded everyday it takes time," he said. "It's in the back of your mind (to) not have a (bad) day. You have a new day, you have a new chance to throw. That's one more chance to throw it farther."

With next week's state qualifier the new big meet on the docket, Ott has moved ahead of Hulshizer in the rankings. Since only the winner of a 1A district is moving on automatically to the three-day state meet, it is all or nothing.

That's how Ott wants it.

"Now I know I can throw 50 foot, now I can throw better than 50 foot-11," he said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.

