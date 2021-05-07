Ott breaks 50 feet in shot put thanks to improved form

When Zach Ott would throw the shot put two springs ago, he would use nothing but his muscle.
Not anymore.
The Rockford senior has honed in his technique and showed out at the biggest meet of the season to this point, heaving a new personal best throw of 50 feet, 11 inches to claim the Top of Iowa-East conference title in the shot put at Central Springs High School.
It marked the first time in his career he eclipsed the 50-foot threshold. It now moves him into sixth farthest throw in Class 1A.
"It felt great," Ott said. "Having the patient to trust the process instead of going through the motions."
In the throwing events, they have been dominated by St. Ansgar's Sage Hulshizer. Yet, over the last two meets, Ott has had his number.
The Warriors multi-sport standout defeated Hulshizer by about three feet at the Cowpath Relays then followed it up with a two inch gap on Thursday.
It also set a new track record to go along with the season best.
"This time, I went in and I wasn't trying to beat anybody. I was trying to beat myself," Ott said.
Two years ago, Ott's season best in the shot was 48-03. He admitted his form wasn't the best.
And with his junior season wiped away, it allowed him to work on the one area that was holding him back.
"I've taken more time out of day to get my rotation through," Ott said. "Lot of reps, my throwing coach has been really nit-picking, making me do everything right. Turning my hips through and getting my feet planted at the same time."
The Bemidji State football recruit had a lot of throws this season come close to 50 feet, but couldn't get over the hump. Mentally, it was draining.
And that aspect of track was something that was a weakness two years ago. Now, it is a strength.
"I'm reminded everyday it takes time," he said. "It's in the back of your mind (to) not have a (bad) day. You have a new day, you have a new chance to throw. That's one more chance to throw it farther."
With next week's state qualifier the new big meet on the docket, Ott has moved ahead of Hulshizer in the rankings. Since only the winner of a 1A district is moving on automatically to the three-day state meet, it is all or nothing.
That's how Ott wants it.
"Now I know I can throw 50 foot, now I can throw better than 50 foot-11," he said.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.