Osage's Street breaks 13 seconds in 100 dash; Green Devils win 13-team meet

Meredith Street wasn't per say on the brink of qualifying for the Drake Relays in the 100-meter dash, but being .9 seconds from the cutoff leaves little room for error.

So the Osage junior put that close cutoff time in her rear view mirror Friday night.

Street, in lane six, used a strong start out of the blocks and led for the last 50 meters to claim the open 100 in 12.96 seconds, part of seven victories from the Green Devils first place performance at the 13-team Lady Bulldog Classic at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School.

"It's been something I've been trying to do ever since I was in high school," Street said. "Felt good to break that goal. I'm just excited to see what the rest of the season brings."

Osage overtook Humboldt, the meet leader for most of the day, in the final three events. It used a second-place finish from sophomore distance runner Katelyn Johnston in the 1,500-meter run, then triumphed in the 400 and 1,600 relays to win 123.5-118.

Nashua-Plainfield (104), Charles City (79) and Central Springs (60) rounded out the top-five.

"Our girls did what they needed to do in clutch moments and took care of business," Green Devils assistant coach Adam Brinkman said. "We always say winning is contagious."