Osage's Street breaks 13 seconds in 100 dash; Green Devils win 13-team meet

Meredith Street wasn't per say on the brink of qualifying for the Drake Relays in the 100-meter dash, but being .9 seconds from the cutoff leaves little room for error.
So the Osage junior put that close cutoff time in her rear view mirror Friday night.
Street, in lane six, used a strong start out of the blocks and led for the last 50 meters to claim the open 100 in 12.96 seconds, part of seven victories from the Green Devils first place performance at the 13-team Lady Bulldog Classic at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School.
"It's been something I've been trying to do ever since I was in high school," Street said. "Felt good to break that goal. I'm just excited to see what the rest of the season brings."
Osage overtook Humboldt, the meet leader for most of the day, in the final three events. It used a second-place finish from sophomore distance runner Katelyn Johnston in the 1,500-meter run, then triumphed in the 400 and 1,600 relays to win 123.5-118.
Nashua-Plainfield (104), Charles City (79) and Central Springs (60) rounded out the top-five.
"Our girls did what they needed to do in clutch moments and took care of business," Green Devils assistant coach Adam Brinkman said. "We always say winning is contagious."
Street's time puts her, for now without knowing times from other meets, inside the top-20. It marks a new-season best for the Northern Iowa volleyball recruit.
The wind was at her back, which aided that fast time.
"Nice changeup from the previous meets," she said. "I felt better coming out of the blocks. It was a pretty good start."
Street broke away from the pack and took the 200-meter dash in 26.32.
Paige Kisley broke 16 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles to move closer to the top-10 fastest times. Though she thought she ran faster than the time of 15.95 seconds to place first.
"I don't know if something was weird with the time," Kisley said. "I'm not worrying about getting my times down, just want to compete."
About 45 minutes later, Kisley triumphed in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:11.16. The UNI track and field commit anchored Osage's winning shuttle hurdle and 400 relays.
"A night like tonight with a bunch of wind, I'm not really mad about it," Kisley said. "As long as we have good weather and keep everyone healthy, we should be good."
Johnston set a new personal best in the 3,000 run with a time of 11:37.79. Osage finished inside the top-5 in 11 of the 19 events.
"I think a lot of our relays stand a pretty good chance," Brinkman said.
Kiki Connell won the 800 run wire-to-wire in 2:25.50, a time that is three seconds off her season best. It puts the senior and UNI recruit near the outside looking in for Drake.
Still, she's hopeful for the chance to compete with the best of the best in a couple of weeks.
"It's a tricky year with the weather we're facing," Connell said. "I'm ready to race those big dogs."
The standout cross country runner and girls state champion wrestler also claimed the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 7 inches. Freshman Keely Collins won the high jump for the Comets, soaring 4 feet, 8 inches.
Lake Mills, out of lane one, snared the 800 relay in 1:56.14.
