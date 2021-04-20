Osage's Miller looks to clear 6-6, get onto medal stand

"I can honestly say that COVID-19 was a good thing for Ben Miller," Hoppel said. "He stayed at home and he has his own weight room. When he came back this fall, it was a totally different person. He's done a great job."

Miller has Osage's top time in the 110 high hurdles and is the second leg in its 400 and 800 relays.

But he always fancied himself as a jumper than a runner. Standing at 6-foot-1, Miller was tied for third on the boys basketball team in rebounds per game and also was in the top-5 on the football squad in total and solo tackles.

"I was always jumping in basketball so I always wanted to do the high jump," Miller said. "Before I started high jumping in middle school, I'd always try and touch the net in basketball. After that, I realized I could be successful in high school."

The hope is to be on that stand with a medal draped around his neck. Hoppel has the mindset that it can happen so long as Miller can avoid trouble by not clearing the early heights.

"High jumping is kind of like kicking in the NFL and college," Hoppel said. "It's a strange breed of individuals. You start at 5-feet, 9-inches and you can be out at 5-feet, 9-inches with 6-feet, 3-inches qualifying."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.