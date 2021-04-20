Osage's Miller looks to clear 6-6, get onto medal stand

Ben Miller made sure to not be on the bubble.
Two years ago, the Osage junior leaped a personal best of 6-feet, 2-inches in the high jump and missed the cutoff for the Drake Relays by a single inch.
He didn't have to sweat out the weekend in 2021.
Miller has increased his personal best by two inches and will enter Thursday's high jump at 1 p.m. for the first time in his career in a group of 11 others that have also jumped 6-feet, 4-inches.
The state leaders in the event are Linn-Mar sophomore TJ Jackson and Treynor senior Noah James, who have both cleared 6-feet, 9-inches.
"I'm very excited," Miller said.
In a meet earlier this season, Miller bypassed 6-feet, 5-inches to try and clear 6-feet, 6-inches. He missed on all three attempts.
Yet, he was far from frustrated.
"I just felt like I had enough height, just the form wasn't good," Miller said.
Green Devils head coach Scott Hoppel and Miller believe that 6-feet, 6-inches is going to be the cutoff to get on the podium. The former has full confidence the latter can jump that height and higher.
"It depends on who shows up that day," Hoppel said. "I think he's going in to medal. It'll be nice to be in good, warm weather."
Miller hasn't competed in about two weeks. Coupled with all the cancellations that has happened in North Iowa, Miller also had a broken nose.
He prefers jumping in warmer weather. The expected high temperature in Des Moines will be 59 degrees with a very, very slim chance of rain.
"It's still important," Miller said.
Hoppel isn't worried about the drive his most experienced high jumper will have come Thursday.
"We'll see what happens," he said.
Miller has grown about three-to-four inches since his freshman season and added about 30 pounds of muscle.
That added weight initially made Miller skeptical.
"I knew it was mostly muscle, but I didn't know if that was going to make me jump as high," he said.
Once he started jumping and clearing heights above his previous personal best, he realized the extra weight wasn't a bad thing.
Neither was strengthening his core, an area that Miller admits is even more important than building muscle on his legs.
"Working on your core helps you get over the bar," he said. "You still have to contort your body."
Hoppel stated that missing out on the 2020 track season was a blessing in disguise for the multi-sport athlete.
"I can honestly say that COVID-19 was a good thing for Ben Miller," Hoppel said. "He stayed at home and he has his own weight room. When he came back this fall, it was a totally different person. He's done a great job."
Miller has Osage's top time in the 110 high hurdles and is the second leg in its 400 and 800 relays.
But he always fancied himself as a jumper than a runner. Standing at 6-foot-1, Miller was tied for third on the boys basketball team in rebounds per game and also was in the top-5 on the football squad in total and solo tackles.
"I was always jumping in basketball so I always wanted to do the high jump," Miller said. "Before I started high jumping in middle school, I'd always try and touch the net in basketball. After that, I realized I could be successful in high school."
The hope is to be on that stand with a medal draped around his neck. Hoppel has the mindset that it can happen so long as Miller can avoid trouble by not clearing the early heights.
"High jumping is kind of like kicking in the NFL and college," Hoppel said. "It's a strange breed of individuals. You start at 5-feet, 9-inches and you can be out at 5-feet, 9-inches with 6-feet, 3-inches qualifying."
