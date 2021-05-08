Osage's Johnston wants competition in final two weeks of track season

When the gun goes off in the 3,000-meter run, there isn't really a whole lot of at-the-edge-of-your-seat drama.
For Osage's Katelyn Johnston, she doesn't prefer it that way.
"It's mentally difficult," Johnston said. "You could run a lot slower and still win."
Around North Iowa, there isn't top-notch competition for Johnston to compete with in the longest race for high school girls. And while the wins have been easy to come by, including Thursday's Top of Iowa-East conference meet held at Central Springs High School, Johnston is waiting for someone to push her.
Still, with no one going step-for-step, the sophomore was able to run a four-and-a-half personal record, triumphing in 11 minutes, 15.94 seconds.
"I felt really good," Johnston said. "Our coaches do a really good job training us. They don't give us days off, so we have to get keep going harder and harder everyday so we get better over time. I always think about my time in the back of my head."
On a night where a bus load of track records were set, only handfuls of season-bests were had.
Johnston left with two in her back pocket.
To go along with her first ever conference title, Johnston placed runner-up to Nashua-Plainfield's Chloe Matthews in the 1,500 with a time of 5:13.80 which was a six-second drop.
In the Green Devils distance medley relay, Johnston anchored them to a runner-up and her 800-meter split was the fastest time she had ran in any half-mile up to this point.
It has been a little rivalry between Matthews and Johnston this season. They have each won twice in four head-to-head meetings and the difference hasn't been more than five seconds.
"It was a big night and I knew I had to come out and do good," Johnston said. "I keep running better times. I just really wanted to push myself to stay with her."
If competition is what the top distance runner in the Green Devils lineup wants, she'll get it at the Class 2A state qualifier in Hudson.
She is the third fastest runner in both the 3,000 and 1,500 behind Ellie Meyer of Iowa Falls-Alden and Addison Grady from Hudson. Both of them have run under 11 minutes in the 3,000.
With the top-2 finishers automatically qualifying to the three-day state meet, Johnston will have to run two more personal bests to nab a spot.
Her head coach feels like it is doable.
"She's a grinder every meet," Tom Muller said. "She puts effort in every day in practice and it is paying off. She's ready to run a fast district race and I think she can do some damage at the state meet."
Teammates have been thoroughly impressed with what Johnston has accomplished in her first year of varsity track.
"It's not a big surprise to me, she works really hard," middle distance runner Addyson Grimm said. "She competes and she keeps getting faster and faster. She can PR no matter where."
To that effect, Johnston has surprised herself with how much of an impact she has made in the lineup.
"I really thought, especially since I'm just a sophomore, I wouldn't score a lot of points," she said. "I'd just be here to support everyone and try my best. I've done pretty good."
Pretty good would be an understatement.
Johnston has only lost in the 3,000 this season to Charles City's Kiki Connell. She hasn't faced much of 2A opponents this season.
In her mind, qualifying to run at Drake Stadium is more reachable in the 3,000 than the 1,500.
"If I go in with some competition and make them push me, then I think that's reachable," Johnston said. "I know with me, I don't have a lot of competition. If I see those two girls ahead of me, it'll make me run faster."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.