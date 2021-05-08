Osage's Johnston wants competition in final two weeks of track season

In the Green Devils distance medley relay, Johnston anchored them to a runner-up and her 800-meter split was the fastest time she had ran in any half-mile up to this point.

It has been a little rivalry between Matthews and Johnston this season. They have each won twice in four head-to-head meetings and the difference hasn't been more than five seconds.

"It was a big night and I knew I had to come out and do good," Johnston said. "I keep running better times. I just really wanted to push myself to stay with her."

If competition is what the top distance runner in the Green Devils lineup wants, she'll get it at the Class 2A state qualifier in Hudson.

She is the third fastest runner in both the 3,000 and 1,500 behind Ellie Meyer of Iowa Falls-Alden and Addison Grady from Hudson. Both of them have run under 11 minutes in the 3,000.

With the top-2 finishers automatically qualifying to the three-day state meet, Johnston will have to run two more personal bests to nab a spot.

Her head coach feels like it is doable.