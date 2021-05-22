Osage makes furious comeback to leave with first trophy in program history

Ainsley Dodd, Claudia Aschenbrenner, Brooklyn Halbach and Paige Kisley smashed their previous lifetime best by triumphing in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1 minute, 6.25 seconds.

It's the first state title in that event for the Green Devils since 2006.

"By the time we hit our fifth meet, we were like 'We're moving way faster than everyone else,'" Dodd said. "Up until districts, we weren't 100 percent sure if we were going to win it."

As a freshman, Kisley had to generate interest in the hurdles. Osage didn't have the numbers to field a shuttle hurdle relay team.

What a glow up in three years.

"I've always tried to stay after and help," Kisley said. "I always go in on Sundays to work on my own. I try to get the program going."

Halbach had to chase down on the third leg in the prelims on Thursday. The sophomore did the same thing in the finals, setting up Kisley to bring it home.

"Right away, I'm like 'I have to get to Paige, she can run them down if we're within a hurdle or two,'" Halbach said. "We're always thinking about shaving our times."