Osage flexes firepower to triumph at Top of Iowa-East track meet

As runners turned the corner and sprinted towards the final 100 meters Thursday night, there was a constant color out in the front.

Green.

And it wasn't just one event where Osage crossed the finish line first. It was multiple.

Led by victories in 10 of the 19 events, including five in a row and six of the first seven, the Green Devils had the upper hand against St. Ansgar, defeating their Top of Iowa-East Conference rivals 161-134 to win the conference title at Central Springs High School.

"We just came here to have fun and compete," middle distance runner Addyson Grimm said. "We have to push these next few days."

Nashua-Plainfield finished in a distant third with 90 points, then Central Springs (63) was fourth and West Fork (53) completed the top-5.

There was rarely a running event where the Green Devils weren't dominate in.

Meredith Street, named the most outstanding athlete in the conference, faced little resistance in her three sprint event individual wins. The UNI commit set a new PR in the 100-meter dash (12.64 seconds), and won the open 200 and 400 by at least half-a-second.