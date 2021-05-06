Osage flexes firepower to triumph at Top of Iowa-East track meet

As runners turned the corner and sprinted towards the final 100 meters Thursday night, there was a constant color out in the front.
Green.
And it wasn't just one event where Osage crossed the finish line first. It was multiple.
Led by victories in 10 of the 19 events, including five in a row and six of the first seven, the Green Devils had the upper hand against St. Ansgar, defeating their Top of Iowa-East Conference rivals 161-134 to win the conference title at Central Springs High School.
"We just came here to have fun and compete," middle distance runner Addyson Grimm said. "We have to push these next few days."
Nashua-Plainfield finished in a distant third with 90 points, then Central Springs (63) was fourth and West Fork (53) completed the top-5.
There was rarely a running event where the Green Devils weren't dominate in.
Meredith Street, named the most outstanding athlete in the conference, faced little resistance in her three sprint event individual wins. The UNI commit set a new PR in the 100-meter dash (12.64 seconds), and won the open 200 and 400 by at least half-a-second.
She did have to make a comeback in the sprint medley relay, taking the baton in the middle of the pack on the final leg then passing everybody on the back stretch to triumph in 1:57.57.
"We talked that tonight is not about any individual tonight, it was about the team title ," Osage head coach Tom Muller said. "It's good for these girls to see their times continue to go down."
Paige Kisley won swept the hurdle events and was the anchor on the victorious shuttle hurdle relay; Grimm won the open 800 and closed on the winning 3,200 relay.
Both events are at a good point, in her eyes, as the season heads into the final two weeks.
"I feel pretty confident in them," Grimm said. "If we just keep working, we'll get better."
Sophomore distance standout Katelyn Johnston ran new lifetime bests in the two distance events. She shaved four-and-a-half seconds to win the 3,000 and five-and-a-half seconds in a runner-up performance in the 1,500.
On a night where few personal records were set, Johnston claimed two of them.
"I felt really good," Johnston said. "It was a great night."
As the Green Devils prep for next week's state qualifier, Muller is confident that his squad can make some noise at the Class 2A state meet in Des Moines.
"We're starting to peak at the right time," he said.
St. Ansgar's Cora Heeter set a new personal best in the long jump, leaping 16 feet, 1.5 inches to win her first conference title.
Add in a top-5 finish in all three of her individual events (100, 200 and 400), and it made for a memorable night for the freshman.
"I'm trying my best and every time I think '17, 18' going for those high numbers will help me out in the long run," Heeter said. "The main goal is to get to state and do well at state."
While the Saints didn't muster the big points to win, Heeter understands the bigger fish are still on the table.
"I wasn't expecting to do this well," she said.
Hannah Clevenger was on two winning relays -- the 800 and 1,600 -- for St. Ansgar. She anchored the 800 and kicked off the 1,600.
The other two area victories came in the field events.
Abigayle Angell of Central Springs tossed 120 feet, 1 inch to triumph in the discus while West Fork's Jordan Swenson took the least amount of times to get over the bar at 4-10 in the high jump.
Girls track and field
Top of Iowa-East Conference Meet
at Central Springs High School
Team scores -- 1. Osage 161, 2. St. Ansgar 134, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 90, 4. Central Springs 63, 5. West Fork 53, 6. Northwood-Kensett 37, 7. North Butler 30, 8. Newman Catholic 19, 9. Rockford 2.
Sprint medley relay -- 1. Osage (Azure Christenson, Meagan Krebsbach, Katie Smith, Meredith Street), 1:57.57; 2. Nashua-Plainfield (1:58.59); 3. St. Ansgar (1:58.65); 4. North Butler (2:00.04); 5. Central Springs (2:00.91)
3,000 run -- 1. Katelyn Johnston (Osage), 11:15.94; 2. Maggie McBride (Newman Catholic), 12:25.57; 3. Hannah Lanphere (Central Springs), 12:37.35; 4. Kinsey Anderson (St. Ansgar), 12:46.41; 5. Natalie Shoars (St. Ansgar), 12:54.12
3,200 relay -- 1. Osage (Raegan Hungate, Talia Stangel, Taylor Klobassa, Addyson Grimm), 10:34.72; 2. West Fork (10:50.90); 3. St. Ansgar (10:52.43); 4. Nashua-Plainfield (11:06.08); 5. Newman Catholic (11:26.37)
Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Osage (Ainsley Dodd, Claudia Aschenbrenner, Brooklyn Halbach, Paige Kisley), 1:09.87; 2. St. Ansgar (1:12.09); 3. Central Springs (1:13.43); 4. Northwood-Kensett (1:13.65); 5. Newman Catholic (1:18.09)
100 dash -- 1. Meredith Street (Osage), 12.64; 2. Makenzie Foelske (Nashua-Plainfield), 12.97; 3. Cora Heeter (St. Ansgar), 13.38; 4. Lia Halfman (St. Ansgar), 13.70; 5. Macy Wyborny (Central Springs), 13.81
Distance medley relay -- 1. Nashua-Plainfield (Makenzie Foelske, Alannah Richards, Abbie Hyde, Chloe Matthews), 4:28.82; 2. Osage (4:40.52); 3. West Fork (4:46.35); 4. St. Ansgar (4:53.21); 5. North Butler (4:59.72)
400 dash -- 1. Meredith Street (Osage), 1:00.44; 2. Addyson Grimm (Osage), 1:02.52; 3. Kiya Johnson (North Butler), 1:02.77; 4. Natalie Bork (St. Ansgar), 1:03.31; 5. Cora Heeter (St. Ansgar), 1:03.62
800 relay -- 1. St. Ansgar (Lia Halfman, Taylor Hanna, Emma Hall, Hannah Clevenger), 1:54.30; 2. Central Springs (1:56.86); 3. Osage (1:57.99); 4. West Fork (2:00.37); 5. Rockford (2:03.22)
100 hurdles -- 1. Paige Kisley (Osage), 15.13; 2. Ellyan Ryan (Central Springs), 17.13; 3. Lindsey Moore (Northwood-Kensett), 17.62; 4. Kayla Senne (Northwood-Kensett), 17.76; 5. Claudia Aschenbrenner (Osage), 17.81
800 -- 1. Addyson Grimm (Osage), 2:30.13; 2. Chloe Matthews (Nashua-Plainfield), 2:30.90; 3. Lauren Bork (St. Ansgar), 2:34.63; 4. Aubrey Eick (Nashua-Plainfield), 2:36.20; 5. Taylor Klobassa (Osage), 2:44.22
200 -- 1. Meredith Street (Osage), 26.58; 2. Alannah Richards (Nashua-Plainfield), 27.14; 3. Cora Heeter (St. Ansgar), 27.57; 4. Carly Hengesteg (Northwood-Kensett), 28.29; 5. Lia Halfman (St. Ansgar), 28.37
400 hurdles -- 1. Paige Kisley (Osage), 1:06.88; 2. Kiya Johnson (North Butler), 1:07.25; 3. Bella Effandt (Northwood-Kensett), 1:12.28; 4. Hali Anderson (St. Ansgar), 1:12.65; 5. Aspen Falk (St. Ansgar), 1:15.13
1,500 -- 1. Chloe Matthews (Nashua-Plainfield), 5:10.11; 2. Katelyn Johnston (Osage), 5;13.80; 3. Kacie Eisentrager (West Fork), 5:26.18; 4. Hannah Lanphere (Central Springs), 5:41.19; 5. Ella Petree (Newman Catholic), 5:45.96
400 relay -- 1. Nashua-Plainfield (Abbie Hyde, Alannah Richards, Rylee Weiss, Makenzie Foelske), 53.16; 2. St. Ansgar (53.88); 3. Osage (53.96); 4. Northwood-Kensett (54.08); 5. Central Springs (54.27)
1,600 relay -- 1. St. Ansgar (Hannah Clevenger, Taylor Hanna, Ella Brown, Natalie Bork), 4:20.00; 2. North Butler (4:28.80); 3. Northwood-Kensett (4:29.03); 4. Osage (4:29.67); 5. West Fork (4:30.10)
High jump -- 1. Jordan Swenson (West Fork), 4-10; 2. Gracie Urbatsch (St. Ansgar), 4-10; 3. Brooklyn Halbach (Osage), 4-10; 4. Emme Dietrich (Central Springs), 4-8; 5. Ainsley Dodd (Osage), 4-6
Long jump -- 1. Cora Heeter (St. Ansgar), 16-01.50; 2. Breea Weaver (West Fork), 14-05.00; 3. Emma Hall (St. Ansgar), 14-05.00; 4. Mallery Meier (West Fork), 14-04.50; 5. Kealan Curley (Newman Catholic), 14-03.25
Shot put -- 1. Breanna Hackman (Nashua-Plainfield), 39-01.50; 2. Abigayle Angell (Central Springs), 33-07.00; 3. Kira Baldus (St. Ansgar), 33-04.00; 4. Joy Levendusky (Osage), 32-03.00; 5. Breckyn Dickman (West Fork), 31-04.00
Discus -- 1. Abigayle Angell (Central Springs), 120-01; 2. Breanna Hackman (Nashua-Plainfield), 102-11; 3. Kira Baldus (St. Ansgar), 102-08; 4. Blayne Koster (St. Ansgar), 89-01; 5. Joy Levendusky (Osage), 87-05
