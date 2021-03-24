Osage boys track and field team works through 'unknowns', prepares for successful season

For Osage boys track and field coach Scott Hoppel, there have been some new challenges posed during the first few weeks of practice that have been unique to the start of this season.

For starters, the Green Devils didn’t run last year because the spring season was canceled due to COVID-19. On top of that, the squad has no seniors on the team and only a handful of juniors.

“We’ve got a good crop of sophomores and a great group of freshmen as well. Pretty excited in that respect,” Hoppel said. “But there’s some very unknown futures as far as what to expect. Whatever happens, we’ll let the chips fall where they’ll fall.”

One thing that’s been a benefit to the start of this season is the fact that the weather has cooperated so far. The Green Devils have managed to stay outside and get accustomed to the track earlier than usual.

But Hoppel and his athletes have spent a good chunk of time figuring each other out – what Hoppel expects of his athletes and what his athletes are expecting from him. For many of his athletes, this is the first time they’ve been coached by him.

“It’s an education on both sides,” Hoppel said.