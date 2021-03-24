 Skip to main content
Osage boys track and field team works through 'unknowns', prepares for successful season
SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW | OSAGE BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Osage boys track and field team works through 'unknowns', prepares for successful season

For Osage boys track and field coach Scott Hoppel, there have been some new challenges posed during the first few weeks of practice that have been unique to the start of this season.

For starters, the Green Devils didn’t run last year because the spring season was canceled due to COVID-19. On top of that, the squad has no seniors on the team and only a handful of juniors.

“We’ve got a good crop of sophomores and a great group of freshmen as well. Pretty excited in that respect,” Hoppel said. “But there’s some very unknown futures as far as what to expect. Whatever happens, we’ll let the chips fall where they’ll fall.”

One thing that’s been a benefit to the start of this season is the fact that the weather has cooperated so far. The Green Devils have managed to stay outside and get accustomed to the track earlier than usual.

But Hoppel and his athletes have spent a good chunk of time figuring each other out – what Hoppel expects of his athletes and what his athletes are expecting from him. For many of his athletes, this is the first time they’ve been coached by him.

“It’s an education on both sides,” Hoppel said.

Hoppel isn’t sure what to expect yet when it comes to naming athletes to keep an eye on. He hopes juniors, like Ben Miller and Noah O’Malley, carry the load early in the season.

With the right perspective, the junior class has a unique opportunity over the next two years to lead this team into the future.

“It’s like a double senior year,” O’Malley said.

Despite the lack of seniors on the team, Miller has confidence in his teammates and likes what he’s seen from the young guys at practice so far.

“It’s been a little different,” Miller said. “I haven’t gotten a lot of practice in the past two years, so it took a little getting used to getting back on the track. But I think we’re doing pretty good for having a year off.”

Miller and his coach are both hoping to get a couple of guys down to the blue oval in Des Moines for the state meet. But a lot can happen between now and then.

In order to qualify for the state meet, Hoppel says his guys need to earn ‘miniature gains’ throughout the months of March and April. If they can do that, there’s no reason why multiple athletes wouldn’t be able to finish their seasons in Des Moines.

The town of Osage is no stranger to success.

“We’ve had a pretty successful fall season and we’ve had a pretty successful basketball season and wrestling season,” Hoppel said. “A lot of these guys are multi-sport athletes and they participate in other sports where they’ve had to go out and compete this past fall and winter. That’s one great thing about being here.”

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

OSAGE BOYS TRACK PREVIEW

Head coach: Scott Hoppel (21st year)

Assistant coaches: Thomas Meier, Larry Grein, Eric Dralle

Last year: Did not have a season.

This year: What to look for: I am really excited about this year's team. We have some great young men that are eager to compete. We have a lot of inexperience and will be learning throughout the season. The main goal is to stay healthy, learn, and be ready to peak in May. - Scott Hoppel

Schedule:

March 30 at St. Ansgar

April 1 at Central Springs

April 5 at Osage

April 13 at Clear Lake

April 15 at Lake Mills

April 19 at Decorah

April 20 at Charles City

April 22 at Drake (Drake Relays)

April 27 at Osage

April 29 at Cresco

May 3 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

May 6 at Central Springs (conference meet)

May 13 (Districts TBD)

