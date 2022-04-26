One year after seeing teammate left out, Carlson gives Indians a Drake high jumper

There was no sugarcoating it, nor beating around the bush.

Forest City's Dakota Carlson was pretty plugged into checking Varsity Bound after every track meet. Which, even when far and few between would happen, he'd still open up it up.

"I checked almost every night, I'm not going to lie," Carlson said.

He was sitting at a season-best of 6 feet, 3 inches, right on the cutoff. Internally, he knew that wasn't going to be the final height in needing to get to the Drake Relays.

"I know where I need to get to," Carlson said.

Carlson saved his best for the final day of qualification.

He cleared 6-4 for the first time in a competition all season that secured his spot in the boys high jump field on Friday at Drake Stadium. He'll be the first Indians jumper in the 27-person field since 2018.

"I set my goals high and I got it," Carlson said. "The weather is a big part of it, there wasn't not much wind. I had a bunch of our teammates talking to me. When I'm in a pressured moment, I just like to talk.

"When it is mine turn, I take a couple breaths, I get focused and I just hit it."

Forest City head coach Brian Hovenga stated a week ago that Drake is not the end goal, more so a bonus. Still, he was elated that the sophomore will make his debut in Des Moines.

"This year, the 6-3 jump early was a little more indicative of paying attention," Hovenga said. "As we find out, an inch makes a huge difference. We were a little more in tune, for no specific reason."

Yet this spring had a similar feel to last spring.

Now a graduate of Forest City, Elijah Weaver was in the exact same spot in 2021. His best jump of the season was 6-2, but the cutoff was 6-3. A bunch of guys around the state reached 6-3 on the final week of qualification.

Weaver did not.

"I didn't see any frustration out of that kid," Carlson said. "That really pushed me this year to get it."

The two of them shared a bond as Weaver was giving the reigns of the Indians best high jumper to Carlson. A lot of tips and tricks Carlson has, he picked up from Weaver.

"Everything he did, I always wanted to try and do," Carlson said. "I was his little brother. It was really fine."

"His mentality and approach to the high jump, he's way more clam, way more focused," Hovenga added.

There was one hurdle Carlson had to get over, and it was quite literally 6-4.

He never had cleared it at a meet. Even in practice, he never cleared that height without assistance from the adjustable practice bars that don't fall.

That didn't take away from the reps he got at that height. Add in some good weather, perhaps the best of the spring that Thursday, and Carlson was not going to let an opportunity fall to the wayside.

"I cleared 6-2 really well," Carlson said. "Might as well go for it. I had my hopes up. I kind of full sent it. My arch has gotten a lot better since last year."

He'll be mingling with guys in the event that have cleared 6-5, the Blue Standard of 6-6 and even a couple at 6-7 or higher. Charles City's Ian Collins is the defending high jump champion and he's back in the field.

His winning jump was 6-7. Carlson doesn't know if he'll get that, but he does want to get over the opening height.

Anything after that, like getting to Drake, is a bonus. He's hopeful this will parlay into a trip to the state meet in mid-May.

Hovenga senses he may have a star on his hands. The Drake Relays is wild an unpredictable, where the craziest things become the expected.

Can Carlson be that surprise? As much as he wants to try and get a win, he's more focused on the month ahead and making this trip one to remember.

"Honestly, going 6-4 again would make my day," Carlson said. "I'm honestly really excited. My heart is racing everyday just waiting for it."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

