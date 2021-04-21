Once viewed as a bonus, Mohawks shuttle hurdle relay makes Drake a reality

When Mason City track and field head coach Tyler Ketelsen sat down and thought about what the expectations would be for his shuttle hurdle relay team, qualifying for the Class 4A state meet seemed reachable.
If the quartet ran fast enough, meaning setting a new school record, maybe nabbing a top-16 time for the Drake Relays was possible.
"We definitely have continued to show growth and improvement," Ketelsen said. "It wasn't until the first couple of times we ran it and now, (it's like) let's go for it. We put a little pressure on them."
It was at the buzzer, but for the first time in program history, the Mohawks shuttle hurdle relay is running on the famous Blue Oval on Thursday.
The team of Kale Hobart, Dante Arndt-Sublett, Reid Johnson and Tomas Rolon set the new school record in the event last Thursday, the final day to qualify for the Drake Relays presented by Xtream powered by Mediacom, with a time of 1 minute, 2.58 seconds.
"About Decorah, when we ran our first 1:04, and Marshalltown, those races felt different," Arndt-Sublett said. "We just needed to shuffle our runners around to shave time."
The growth of the event from two years ago, when Arndt-Sublett and Johnson were underclassmen, to now blows them away a little bit.
"My sophomore year, I had no intention that our shuttle was going to qualify for Drake and be this fast, I'm going to be honest," Arndt-Sublett said. "It's been more expected the longer it's been going on."
"All of us were not the best," Johnson added. "Over the quarantine, we all worked very hard to where we're at now. It's all paid off."
For most of the season, the quartet traveling to Drake Stadium weren't together. The lineup was tinkered with a bit and it wasn't until about two weeks ago when it was finalized.
Hobart, Arndt-Sublett and Johnson were the trifecta that had slots locked up in the relay. Rolon came in late, and was immediately thrown in as the anchor and has solidified the lineup.
"It's pretty crazy," Arndt-Sublett said. "I've seen him work on his craft. We're really proud of him for how much work he's put in."
Rolon, a senior, was on the junior varsity shuttle hurdle relay for a better part of the season before joining varsity. Ketelsen is far from surprised about his impact.
"He's a kid that was working behind the scenes," he said. "He kept doing his drills, he kept working hard. He was doing anything and everything we asked him to do. We knew we were getting a good hurdler, we knew he was going to add a lot of depth to the shuttle hurdle team."
There was a stretch where the time for that relay was hovering around 64 seconds. There was no panic from the group. Rather, it embraced the challenge ahead.
The Mohawks final meet before Drake was at Cedar Falls. They went toe-to-toe with the Tigers and even though they finished runner-up, the time was well under the cutoff.
"When we get competition that is close to us, that fueled all of us to work a lot harder and get that faster time," Johnson said.
Mason City will occupy lanes three and four in the first heat when the race starts at 11:02 a.m. The quartet is hopeful for a medal, understanding that a time to win the event might have to be under one minute.
"I don't feel like we've run our best time yet, we can all drop times a lot," Arndt-Sublett said. "I feel like our shuttle can run under a minute."
That relay team is not the only hurdler making the trek to the state capital.
Senior Christian Rodriguez moved his way into the top-10 in the low 400 hurdles with a time of 56.09 seconds at that same meet in Cedar Falls.
He was on the brink of qualifying with his previous best time of 58.51, but as others around the state ran faster, that time wasn't close to being in the top-16.
"I am very grateful we got that extra opportunity," Rodriguez said. "We wanted to save that Thursday meet to have one last shot."
Rodriguez, also a member of the Mohawks 1,600 relay, will be in the first heat in lane five when the gun goes off at 2:21 p.m. A medal is in the realm of possibility.
"I like to think about it as things going as planned," Rodriguez said. "I'm sure I will have a good performance and PR once again. I'm looking to medal at Drake and prepare for bigger accomplishments down the road."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.