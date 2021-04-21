Once viewed as a bonus, Mohawks shuttle hurdle relay makes Drake a reality

"My sophomore year, I had no intention that our shuttle was going to qualify for Drake and be this fast, I'm going to be honest," Arndt-Sublett said. "It's been more expected the longer it's been going on."

"All of us were not the best," Johnson added. "Over the quarantine, we all worked very hard to where we're at now. It's all paid off."

For most of the season, the quartet traveling to Drake Stadium weren't together. The lineup was tinkered with a bit and it wasn't until about two weeks ago when it was finalized.

Hobart, Arndt-Sublett and Johnson were the trifecta that had slots locked up in the relay. Rolon came in late, and was immediately thrown in as the anchor and has solidified the lineup.

"It's pretty crazy," Arndt-Sublett said. "I've seen him work on his craft. We're really proud of him for how much work he's put in."

Rolon, a senior, was on the junior varsity shuttle hurdle relay for a better part of the season before joining varsity. Ketelsen is far from surprised about his impact.