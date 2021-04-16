Northwood-Kensett to host Class 1A track state qualifier

The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) released the team assignments for the co-ed state qualifying track and field meets scheduled for Thursday, May 13.

Northwood-Kensett is the lone area team with the honor of hosting a meet that starts at 4 p.m. The Vikings welcome fellow Class 1A competition Lake Mills, Mason City Newman Catholic, Riceville, Rockford, St. Ansgar, West Fork and West Hancock.

Mason City, the lone area 4A team, will travel to Urbandale to tangle with seven members of the Central Iowa Metro League.

In Class 3A, Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont-CAL go to Nevada while Charles City makes the trek to Independence.

A quartet of 2A teams – Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Central Springs and Osage – will head southbound to Hudson.

For Classes 4A, 3A and 2A, the winner and runner-up for each event will automatically qualify for the state meet held at Drake Stadium. In 1A, only the winners will earn a spot in Des Moines.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.

