When Braden Powers first stepped onto the St. Ansgar track as a freshman in 2018, he was a proclaimed quarter-mile specialist.

He would dabble in the 800, but his main focus for his first two years was the open 400 and relays. He was on the Saints' state-placing 1,600-meter relay as a freshman.

Yet, he wasn't a top dog in the individual events.

"I was really excited to hopefully take a role in the opens," Powers said.

As the St. Ansgar senior approaches his final weeks of his prep career, Powers isn't leaving without showing his talent as one of the best true sprinters in Class 1A.

Powers has done nothing but win this season. This week's North Iowa Pacesetter was a part of seven total victories (four individual, three relays) prior to the next three weeks that are three of the biggest meets of the season.

"I need to focus really hard before my races," Powers said. "Just, while I'm racing, I try not to think about if it's hurting. Being more aggressive in the 400."

With Thursday night's Top of Iowa East conference meet at Central Springs, followed by next week's 1A state qualifier at Northwood-Kensett, Powers is preparing for a multiple event weekend at the three-day state meet held at Drake Stadium.

As of Wednesday, Powers is in the top-five fastest times in the 100 and 400-meter dashes to go along with the sixth fastest time in the open 200.

Two or three weeks ago was the first time he had ran the open 100. He isn't sure of what events he'll run at districts.

"I had never ran an open 100 before, so I was thinking 'Man, this is my last year. I just really want to see what I can do,'" Powers said. "I've been very blessed by the man above for this talent, because I didn't expect any of this to happen."

Blossoming into a true sprinter wasn't something he nor St. Ansgar's head coach Drew Clevenger pictured.

As Powers matured, grew some in height and added a rough estimate of 17 pounds in muscle, Clevenger knew he had sprinter potential.

"In terms of his explosiveness, he's gotten so much better," Clevenger said. "I think he's been a surprise with the things he's done. After missing last year, we weren't able to see that natural progression.

"He's made monumental strides."

Being shutout of his junior season affected Powers. He was preparing for a breakout season, taking over in those individual events.

Powered by his faith, Powers didn't succumb to the adversity. Rather, he embraced it.

Clevenger would send workouts via text last spring and Powers, with a couple teammates, would do mock meets at the track.

"I had to take a step back and realize God has this in the plans for me," Powers said. "Came back this year stronger than ever, I owe it all to Him. You have no season, so it's hard to push yourself. It sucked. Pushing through all the pain was definitely a good thing for me."

That preparation aided in what has been an unforgettable senior year. Powers was one of 16 qualifiers for the open 400 at the Drake Relays.

It was the first time running at the most prestigious track and field event, but the fourth time he had run on the blue oval.

Still, he has the mindset that getting back there will only help him come late-May.

"It was an eye-opener," Powers said. "Having a big stage meet like that will help my confidence, like a business trip."

Running is still in Powers' future. He will be staying in North Iowa to run at NIACC next academic year.

He is thankful for what St. Ansgar has meant to him.

"I think being able to run with my brother (Drew), we were able to get a medal together and I think that was a blessing from God," Powers said. "We have really good team chemistry. I got to appreciate everything."

