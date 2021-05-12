North Iowa Pacesetter: Obstacles galore, Forest City's Nelson pushed by faith

It's on her spikes before every track meet. A bible verse that she says is her favorite. It's imprinted in her brain so much that she prays while running.
Eyes slightly closed and everything.
Faith as pushed Forest City's Lili Nelson, this week's North Iowa Pacesetter, to become one of the top distance runners on her team, in the Top of Iowa conference and potentially in Class 2A.
"I recite verses or pray a little, it helps me control my breathing, the last 400 or 800 I open my eyes and go really quick," Nelson said. "That's what I've done for as long as I can remember."
Nelson is coming off a showing at the Top of Iowa West conference meet in which she swept the three distance events.
"This season's been great," Nelson said. "I ran what I needed to run, but I think the competition... wasn't really there."
She'll get her chance to prove she belongs among the elite 2A distance runners today at a state qualifying meet in Hudson.
Indians head coach Jason Sopko said the sophomore will run one individual event -- the 1,500-meter run -- as well anchor the distance medley relay and the 3,200-meter relay.
The 1,500 is what Nelson claims as her favorite event. And as it stands, her best shot at getting to the three-day state meet in a week.
Iowa Falls-Alden senior Ellie Meyer has the top time -- 5 minutes, 5.6 seconds -- in that district. Three others, including Nelson, are separated by .19 seconds of each other.
The top-2 finishers in each event automatically qualify for the opportunity to run at Drake Stadium.
"I want to try and stick with (Meyer) and she has a great 200 kick," Nelson said. "It comes down to the day, so you never know."
Sopko thinks that race will be "fun to watch."
"She solidified herself as a good area distance runner," he added. "It's going to be a heckuva race."
John 3:30 is what Nelson puts on the heal of her spikes. Her closeness to God has guided her to where she's at now.
And where she hopes to be over the next two years.
"I try to pray before I run," Nelson said. "I love bringing that into track and it helps me during the race. I feel rejuvenated. The glory isn't for you, it's for the Lord. No matter how fast you run, it is all in His plans."
Not only her faith, but Nelson has had a close companion in junior Keevan Jones. They have ran cross country together for the last two years and Jones has helped Nelson navigate her first track season.
"I kind of follow her around like a lost puppy," Nelson said with a chuckle. "She taught me everything. I've always looked up to her and she pushed me everyday."
A cross country state qualifier in the fall, Nelson was prepared for a memorable track season.
Before she even stepped foot on the starting line and heard the gun go off, she was faced with some early adversity.
Nelson battled COVID-19 in the early months of the track campaign. She said she was sick for about three-to-four days, but felt fine afterwards.
"It took about three practices to get back up what I was running before," Nelson said.
In her first meet back from COVID, Sopko entered her in the two longest distance events.
And while Nelson ran the time she wanted to in the 1,500, the reins were pulled back for the next couple of meets.
"It was hard for her," Sopko said. "By the third meet, she really showed some nice things."
It worked for both parties involved.
Nelson was able to achieve winning not one, but three conference titles. It sets her up for the chance to seriously compete for a state spot.
An achievement she can accomplish either by herself or with the assistance of three teammates. Still, it is something she has been thinking about over the last two weeks.
"Qualifying for state would be amazing," Nelson said. "There's going to be way better runners than me, having those people to look up to. It would boost my perspective going forward."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.