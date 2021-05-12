North Iowa Pacesetter: Obstacles galore, Forest City's Nelson pushed by faith

A cross country state qualifier in the fall, Nelson was prepared for a memorable track season.

Before she even stepped foot on the starting line and heard the gun go off, she was faced with some early adversity.

Nelson battled COVID-19 in the early months of the track campaign. She said she was sick for about three-to-four days, but felt fine afterwards.

"It took about three practices to get back up what I was running before," Nelson said.

In her first meet back from COVID, Sopko entered her in the two longest distance events.

And while Nelson ran the time she wanted to in the 1,500, the reins were pulled back for the next couple of meets.

"It was hard for her," Sopko said. "By the third meet, she really showed some nice things."

It worked for both parties involved.

Nelson was able to achieve winning not one, but three conference titles. It sets her up for the chance to seriously compete for a state spot.

An achievement she can accomplish either by herself or with the assistance of three teammates. Still, it is something she has been thinking about over the last two weeks.

"Qualifying for state would be amazing," Nelson said. "There's going to be way better runners than me, having those people to look up to. It would boost my perspective going forward."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.

