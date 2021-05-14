North Iowa area state qualifiers for track and field

When the three-day state meet kicks off next Thursday morning and concludes on Saturday afternoon at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, there will be plenty of North Iowa flavor.
Osage has the most tentative qualified events on the girls side with 12 of 19 in Class 2A, while St. Ansgar is in one less event with 11 in Class 1A. Charles City has nine events in 3A; Forest City (2A), Mason City (4A) and West Hancock (1A) have at least five events.
Central Springs and Northwood-Kensett each are in four events, West Fork is in three while Lake Mills and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura both are in two events. Riceville is in one event.
The boys side is led by St. Ansgar in 11 events, including two events with multiple tentative qualifiers. Charles City, Clear Lake and Forest City each will have athletes in nine events.
Six events is what Central Springs will be bringing to the state capitol and West Fork will have five. Lake Mills is in three events, all relays.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Osage, Northwood-Kensett each will participate in two events while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, West Hancock and Rockford will have one event.
Here is the unofficial list of area qualifiers in each event. Only 24 qualifiers are in each event spread throughout all four classes. Heat sheets will be released sometime next week.
Places and times are based on state qualifying meets from Thursday night.
Boys
Class 4A
110 hurdles – 16. Kale Hobart (Mason City), 15.58; 23. Dante Arndt-Sublett (Mason City), 16.17
400 hurdles – 8. Christian Rodriguez (Mason City), 55.80
1,600 relay – 14. Mason City, 3:28.78
3,200 relay – 17. Mason City, 8:17.94
Shuttle hurdle relay – 13. Mason City, 1:02.01
High jump – 14. Kale Hobart (Mason City), 6-1
Class 3A
100 – 19. Ian Collins (Charles City), 11.50
800 – 7. Justin Wright (Clear Lake), 2:00.54; 13. Jacob Vais (Charles City), 2:02.60
110 hurdles – 3. Jeremiah Chapman (Charles City), 15.26; 18. Tyson Cooley (Clear Lake), 16.15
400 hurdles – 6. Jordan Severs (Hampton-Dumont-CAL), 56.79; 11. Zack Graeser (Charles City), 57.02; 14. Zeke Nelson (Clear Lake), 57.49
400 relay – 9. Charles City, 44.13; 16. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 44.52
800 relay – 14. Clear Lake, 1:32.21
1,600 relay – 22. Clear Lake, 3:32.46
3,200 relay – 11. Clear Lake, 8:20.01
Distance medley – 8. Clear Lake, 3:40.36
Shuttle hurdle – 10. Clear Lake, 1:02.67; 22. Charles City, 1:04.79
Sprint medley – 17. Charles City, 1:36.53; 24. Clear Lake, 1:37.14
High jump – 1. Ian Collins (Charles City), 6-4
Long jump – 1. Ian Collins (Charles City), 22-05
Discus – 18. Tino Tamayo (Charles City), 142-09
Class 2A
1,600 – 13. Joey Hovinga (Forest City), 4:42.32; 15. Bryce McDonough (Central Springs), 4:43.43
3,200 – 10. Bryce McDonough (Central Springs), 10:23.09; 13. Joey Hovinga (Forest City), 10:29.50
110 hurdles – 18. Elijah Weaver (Forest City), 15.92
400 relay – 19. Central Springs, 45.08
800 relay – 21. Forest City, 1:34.27
1,600 relay – 21. Central Springs, 3:34.53
3,200 relay – 15. Forest City, 8:33.15; 22. Central Springs, 8:39.16
Distance medley – 4. Forest City, 3:42.28; 17. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 3:46.13; 21. Central Springs, 3:47.42
Shuttle hurdle – 5. Central Springs, 1:03.05
Sprint medley – 19. Forest City, 1:37.52
High jump – 6. Elijah Weaver (Forest City), 6-4; 13. Ben Miller (Osage), 6-02
Long jump – 17. Brayden Onken (Osage), 20-10
Shot put – 2. Kaden Hagy (Forest City), 52-10.75
Class 1A
100 – 16. Braden Powers (St. Ansgar), 11.55
200 – 7. Braden Powers (St. Ansgar), 22.88
400 – 3. Braden Powers (St. Ansgar), 50.74
800 – 6. Riley Witt (St. Ansgar), 2:03.16; 19. Dakota Lau (West Fork), 2:06.68; 22. Derek Peterson (St. Ansgar), 2:07.12
1,600 – 13. Riley Witt (St. Ansgar), 4:45.45
3,200 – 22. Riley Witt (St. Ansgar), 10:34.99
400 hurdles – 11. Josiah Kliment (Northwood-Kensett), 57.67
400 relay – 19. Lake Mills, 45.81
1,600 relay – 14. St. Ansgar, 3:33.88
3,200 relay – 7. St. Ansgar, 8:32.94; 12. West Fork, 8:35.91; 16. Lake Mills, 8:40.06
Distance medley – 16. West Fork, 3:48.26
Shuttle hurdle – 13. West Hancock, 1:04.93; 15. Lake Mills, 1:05.76; 19. Northwood-Kensett, 1:06.23; 21. St. Ansgar, 1:06.98
Long jump – 19. Ren Heimer (West Fork), 20-02.50
Shot put – 6. Zach Ott (Rockford), 50-08.25; 12. Levi Janssen (West Fork), 48-01.50; 13. Sage Hulshizer (St. Ansgar), 48-01; 14. Alex Hansen (St. Ansgar), 47-04.50
Discus – 3. Sage Hulshizer (St. Ansgar), 153-09
Girls
Class 4A
100 – 11. Jada Williams (Mason City), 12.91
200 – 9. Jada Williams (Mason City), 26.51
100 hurdles – 19. Rosa Monarch (Mason City), 16.48
400 relay – 22. Mason City, 51.43
1,600 relay – 19. Mason City, 4:13.64
Shuttle hurdle – 18. Mason City, 1:10.13
Class 3A
800 – 4. Kiki Connell (Charles City), 2:21.47
1,500 – 2. Kiki Connell (Charles City), 4:54.63
3,000 – 3. Kiki Connell (Charles City), 10:32.95
400 hurdles – 20. Lauren Staudt (Charles City), 1:11.49
Distance medley – 4. Charles City, 4:16.55
Shuttle hurdle – 24. Charles City, 1:12.69
High jump – 12. Keely Collins (Charles City), 5-1
Long jump – 14. Lydia Staudt (Charles City), 16-04.50
Discus – 12. Carly Stevenson (Charles City), 119-06
Class 2A
100 – 10. Meredith Street (Osage), 12.96
200 – 6. Meredith Street (Osage), 26.58
400 – 3. Meredith Street (Osage), 59.26; 22. Gretta Gouge (GHV), 1:04.14
800 – 7. Addyson Grimm (Osage), 2:23.08
1,500 – 4. Lili Nelson (Forest City), 5:01.06; 8. Katelyn Johnston (Osage), 5:05.45
3,000 – 4. Katelyn Johnston (Osage), 10:49.83
100 hurdles – 3. Paige Kisley (Osage), 15.33
400 hurdles – 4. Paige Kisley (Osage), 1:07.26
400 relay – 20. Forest City, 52.50
800 relay – 18. Forest City, 1:50.68; 22. Central Springs, 1:51.59
3,200 relay – 12. Forest City, 10:13.02; 13. Osage, 10:13.82
Distance medley – 6. Forest City, 4:24.10; 16. Osage, 4:27.94
Shuttle hurdle – 1. Osage, 1:08.13; 18. Central Springs, 1:12.55; 22. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 1:12.54
Sprint medley – 6. Osage, 1:51.80
High jump – 13. Shae Dillavou (Forest City), 5-1
Shot put – 21. Abigayle Angell (Central Springs), 35-06
Discus – 3. Abigayle Angell (Central Springs), 123-07
Class 1A
400 – 12. Natalie Bork (St. Ansgar), 1:02.78; 23. Carly Hengesteg (Northwood-Kensett), 1:04.38
1,500 – 19. Kacie Eisentrager (West Fork), 5:24.42
3,000 – 14. Juliana Droll (Riceville), 11:41.30
100 hurdles – 6. Ella Stene (Lake Mills), 16.41
400 hurdles – 7. Kennedy Kelly (West Hancock), 1:09.29; 15. Isabella Efflandt (Northwood-Kensett), 1:10.79; 23. Hali Anderson (St. Ansgar), 1:12.74
400 relay – 10. St. Ansgar, 52.61; 14. Northwood-Kensett, 52.82
800 relay – 14. St. Ansgar, 1:51.55; 22. Lake Mills, 1:52.94
1,600 relay – 4. St. Ansgar, 4:15.06; 22. West Hancock, 4:24.66
3,200 relay – 7. St. Ansgar, 10:21.03; 23. West Fork, 10:44.37
Distance medley – 22. St. Ansgar, 4:37.97; 23. West Fork, 4:38.05
Shuttle hurdle – 8. West Hancock, 1:11.68; 12. Northwood-Kensett, 1:12.28; 14. St. Ansgar, 1:12.37
Sprint medley – 19. St. Ansgar, 1:55.84
High jump – 4. Jordan Swenson (West Fork), 5-0; 14. Mallory Leerar (West Hancock), 4-10
Shot put – 18. Madison Hillman (St. Ansgar), 35-10; 20. Kira Baldus (St. Ansgar), 35-08.25
Discus – 6. Kira Baldus (St. Ansgar), 112-05; 18. Ann Horstman (West Hancock), 105-05
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.