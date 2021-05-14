North Iowa area state qualifiers for track and field

When the three-day state meet kicks off next Thursday morning and concludes on Saturday afternoon at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, there will be plenty of North Iowa flavor.

Osage has the most tentative qualified events on the girls side with 12 of 19 in Class 2A, while St. Ansgar is in one less event with 11 in Class 1A. Charles City has nine events in 3A; Forest City (2A), Mason City (4A) and West Hancock (1A) have at least five events.

Central Springs and Northwood-Kensett each are in four events, West Fork is in three while Lake Mills and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura both are in two events. Riceville is in one event.

The boys side is led by St. Ansgar in 11 events, including two events with multiple tentative qualifiers. Charles City, Clear Lake and Forest City each will have athletes in nine events.

Six events is what Central Springs will be bringing to the state capitol and West Fork will have five. Lake Mills is in three events, all relays.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Osage, Northwood-Kensett each will participate in two events while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, West Hancock and Rockford will have one event.