No longer a surprise, West Hancock's shuttle hurdle relay strives for Drake bid

There have been several instances where West Hancock has been pretty good at track and field.

Yet it has never been to the Drake Relays in one particular event, perhaps its strongest in recent memory.

Its shuttle hurdle relay went nuclear in the final few weeks of the spring season in 2021, with a collection of experienced hurdlers that embarked on a quest to claim a state medal.

"It was a blessing because we didn't know how we'd do down there," senior Mathew Francis said.

Getting to Drake Stadium once is fine. That won't suffice for 2022.

It has been set as the primary goal for the Eagles this season to get to Drake Stadium later this month and be one of the 16 teams in contention for a white flag in the shuttle hurdle relay.

"It is a doable goal," Francis said. "There's no reason we can't. We just have to run our best time."

Three of the four legs from their fifth place Class 1A state meet performance is back, led by the senior leadership of Francis and Braden Walk. Add in the emergence of sophomores Mitchell Smith and Evan Ford and they are creating plenty of hype.

A vast difference from this point last spring.

West Hancock came on late in the season, made a push to get to the state meet then ran a blitzing time of 1 minute, 3.27 seconds in the shuttle hurdle prelims to make the finals.

That broke the school record.

Yet it left Drake Stadium on Saturday slightly frustrated with its final time that was .50 seconds slower.

"I was a little disappointed," Smith said.

Walk and Francis occupied the middle slots in the shuttle hurdle foursome during Monday's Sanger Relays. Ford kicked things off and Smith was the anchor.

Smith started as a freshman in the relay at state. Now, he'll look to replace the graduation of Bryer Subject in that final leg and either chase down or close strong.

"I wouldn't say I feel pressure," Smith said. "It is just like any other race. You don't want to freak yourself out."

Those four ran an official time 1:04.11 on Monday that slots them as the 15th fastest time in the state, regardless of classification, as of Tuesday. The top-16 times will head to Des Moines for the week of April 28-30.

The handheld time was just under 1:04.

"We're not too far off," Eagles head coach Matt Welp said. "Our guys are pretty motivated. They now know what it is all about. We got to prove it every night."

Even though Ford, Walk, Francis and Smith were the four that ran at the season opener, Welp isn't guaranteeing those same guys will be in that spot the rest of the way.

West Hancock has depth in the hurdles. Welp noted he's got a couple others that can push for a spot in the varsity relay. He ran a junior varsity shuttle hurdle team on Monday.

"It was a toss up of who we can throw in there," Welp said. "It is a good problem to have when I got six guys that can run the shuttle and I just got to pick and choose which ones."

There is a large number of teams, some in 4A and 3A plus a couple in the smaller classes, that are within striking distance of that current cutoff of 1:04.12. The Eagles are just barely in a spot if the qualification for Drake ended on Wednesday.

There's still two more weeks for them to run a faster time. With the weather that has come through North Iowa as of late, that might be a challenge.

Still, West Hancock is one really good race away from potentially cementing a spot in that event for the first time ever.

"I know those 4As, all the way down, are going to start cooking some good times," Welp said. "At the same time, it is one of those new levels. They're probably thinking about (it), but we still got some improvement to do."

Francis admitted some things need to be cleaned up, such as steps when approaching the hurdles. That was only one meet into a two-month season.

So while the start is good, that group knows it cannot be complacent. Or a chance at history will be wiped away.

"Two of us for sure we can run a little better," Francis said. "Once we get those little things fixed, we'll be a dangerous squad."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

