Newman Catholic boys track ready to improve despite low numbers

BOYS TRACK PREVIEW

NEWMAN CATHOLIC KNIGHTS

Coach: Mike Schutt (9th year as boys track coach); Elizabeth Mennen (1st year as my assistant)

Last year: Well, there was no last year. Two years ago our team was dominated by seniors, five of whom combined to qualify a relay and three individual events at state.

This year: We will be VERY young. We have zero seniors on our team. Junior Eli Brinkley is the only member of the team who ran for us two years ago.

There is, however, some promise. James Jennings (junior) came over from Mason City and will help in our sprints. He has never run track before, so we're in the process of seeing where exactly he fits.

Joey Ringo (sophomore) and Ryan Kelly (sophomore) were the top two runners on our conference champion and state qualifying cross country team in the fall, so I expect they will lead our distance events.

Austin Lloyd (sophomore) should help us in the sprints. Landon Kohler (sophomore), Connor Rethamel (junior), Peter Miller (sophomore), and Ely Lugar (sophomore) round out our very small roster.

Because of our low numbers, we will have a tough time competing for team titles, but I think we could have some success in a couple relays and individual events.

– Mike Schutt

Schedule:

March 30 @ St. Ansgar

April 5 @ West Hancock

April 6 @ Eagle Grove

April 15 @ Lake Mills

April 19 @ Hampton-Dumont

April 20 @ Belmond-Klemme

April 22 @ North Iowa

April 26 @ Northwood-Kensett

April 27 @ Osage

May 3 @ GHV

May 6 - TIC meet @ Central Springs