New faces, same success: West Hancock girls track and field team prepares for season

The West Hancock girls track and field team is no stranger to sending many events to the state meet at Drake Stadium every year.

But the challenge this year is figuring out who is going to step in after so many of the girls who qualified in 2019 are no longer on the team.

Head coach Mark Sanger is still confident that with plenty of hard work, and the leadership of his seniors, the Eagles can get their goals accomplished this season.

“We had a big senior class from last year that was a very talented track team that we graduated,” Sanger said. “So now it’s kind of up for grabs, some spots in there girls to fill in and compete on the varsity squad. I think they’ll be pleasantly surprised on what our girls are able to do.”

The Eagles will be led by senior returners Carlee Bruns, Ann Horstman, Rachel Leerar and Shae Smith this season. The challenge for those four will be showing the underclassmen the ropes after missing last season due to COVID-19.

Many of the girls on the team haven’t ran since middle school, so these first few weeks will be critical in setting up future success.