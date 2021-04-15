Mother Nature interferes on last week to qualify for Drake

The week prior to the Drake Relays is usually filled with track and field meets, with athletes pushing toward cutoff times and blue standards to claim a spot at Drake Stadium.
Most North Iowa teams won't be so fortunate.
Of the 10 track meets that featured teams in the Top of Iowa, North Central, Northeast and Iowa Star conferences plus the Central Iowa Metro League since Tuesday, seven were canceled due to cold weather.
"Cold weather can be a real problem for our runners, especially those sprinters and hurdlers," Lake Mills Athletic Director Jim Boehner said in an email Thursday. "Our first concern we take into account when deciding to have a meet or not is the safety and health of our student-athletes.
"Drake cutoff is today. It doesn't play into my decision."
The temperatures on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. ranged from 41 to 37 degrees, with maximum wind speeds clocked at 28 mph.
Thursday, the last day to qualify for the 2021 Drake Relays, featured temps in the mid-40s with winds under 10 mph.
This is compared to the rest of the state, like on the eastern half where Davenport and Cedar Rapids each had temperatures in the 50s, yet dealt with the double digit wind speeds.
"If the athletes get hurt at a track meet because they could not get properly warmed up or the cold causes a severe pull, then they would not have the chance at Drake anyway," Forest City Athletic Director Chad Moore said. "In my experience with track coaches, they value having healthy athletes at the end of the season for conference, district and state meets. Getting qualified for Drake is just a bonus."
Clear Lake found a meet at the last minute when its original one was called off.
Lions head coach Troy Tysdahl said in a text that he is sending his full boys team to a co-ed meet in New Hampton on Thursday.
"We're just excited to be able to compete," Tysdahl said. "A lot of these ADs and track coaches at the school understand it. At least they were able to get us in, especially today."
No one needed it more than Clear Lake's 800 relay.
The quartet of Zeke Nelson, Tanner Reimann, Austin Warnke and Jagger Schmitt have the 25th fastest time in the state in 1 minute, 32.63 seconds.
The 24 fastest times will have a spot in the event next Thursday. The Lions are .16 seconds off the current cutoff time of 1:32.47.
"We'll have to go sub-1:32," Tysdahl said.
Clear Lake middle distance runner Justin Wright is under one second off the current cutoff in the 800-meter run.
For some, the ability to not run could alter plans to be in Des Moines next week.
On the boys side, multiple area athletes will be on the edge of their seats when the qualifiers are released.
Mason City's Christian Rodriguez (400 hurdles), St. Ansgar's Sage Hulshizer (shot put) and Charles City's Tino Tamayo (discus) are inside the current cutoff as of now, but that could change.
The Comets' Mario Hoefer is in a four-way tie at the cutoff distance of 21 feet, 6 inches in the long jump, while a pair of Forest City high jumpers – Elijah Weaver and Dakota Carlson – are smashed in with 18 others at the height of 6-foot-2.
Meredith Street (Osage, 100 dash) and Carly Stevenson (Charles City, shot put) are in for right now, but face the possibility of being passed over from other competitors that are running.
The Green Devils' 400 relay (girls) have the 43rd fastest time in the state. The top-48 qualify for that event.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.