Mother Nature interferes on last week to qualify for Drake

The week prior to the Drake Relays is usually filled with track and field meets, with athletes pushing toward cutoff times and blue standards to claim a spot at Drake Stadium.

Most North Iowa teams won't be so fortunate.

Of the 10 track meets that featured teams in the Top of Iowa, North Central, Northeast and Iowa Star conferences plus the Central Iowa Metro League since Tuesday, seven were canceled due to cold weather.

"Cold weather can be a real problem for our runners, especially those sprinters and hurdlers," Lake Mills Athletic Director Jim Boehner said in an email Thursday. "Our first concern we take into account when deciding to have a meet or not is the safety and health of our student-athletes.

"Drake cutoff is today. It doesn't play into my decision."

The temperatures on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. ranged from 41 to 37 degrees, with maximum wind speeds clocked at 28 mph.

Thursday, the last day to qualify for the 2021 Drake Relays, featured temps in the mid-40s with winds under 10 mph.

This is compared to the rest of the state, like on the eastern half where Davenport and Cedar Rapids each had temperatures in the 50s, yet dealt with the double digit wind speeds.