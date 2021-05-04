Mohawk girls place fourth in CIML Iowa Conference track meet

Barring other faster times, that puts her as the 10th fastest sprinter in the 100-meter dash in 4A.

"It made me think like 'I have to stay with them,'" Williams said. "This meet really gives me a better understanding of how I'll do at districts. It motivates me to be better."

It's a different story from her appearance at the Drake Relays, in which the junior ran over 13 seconds in the second of six heats.

"That's the best she's ran all year long tonight," Lee said. "I think tonight gave her a ton of confidence."

Williams placed first in the 200-meter dash then anchored the third place 1,600 relay with a split time of just over 60 seconds in a new season-best time of 4:14.58.

Mason City was in sixth place entering the 200. Williams victory catapulted them to fourth and it never lost that spot for the remainder of the meet.

It was not the only relay to drop significant time.

The quartet of Brycelyn Hanson, Marcella Sierra, Audra Mulholland and Aspen Cole ran a new best time of 10:29.71 in the 3,200 relay. It puts them inside the top-25 barring faster times from Tuesday.

Sierra believes there is still more time to drop next week at districts.