Meet North Iowa's lone wheelchair track athlete, Northwood-Kensett's Wyatt Willand

“When I found adaptive sports, I just instantly fell in love with it,” Willand said. “Getting around kids with the same story as me and just having fun.”

Capitani doesn’t treat him any differently during practice. Oftentimes, Willand will race against his teammates in 200s, 400s and 600s. But his teammates don’t like to race him in the 800 – he’s got the best time on the team by close to 20 seconds in that race.

In fact, Willand hopes to see long distance races added to the list of wheelchair events in the state of Iowa someday. That’s what he’s best at, after all.

“He trains year-round,” Capitani said. “He’s out on the roads all the time in the summer. I know he’s got a treadmill at home that he uses in the winter months. He makes the best with the situation he’s in and what he has to work with.”

Willand is no stranger to success, either. In his freshman season in 2019, Willand won the 800-meter race at the state meet and placed second in three other events.

He has high hopes to earn another title this spring. Every meet, he competes against himself to improve – and is constantly checking VarsityBound to see other competitors’ times.