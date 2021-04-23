Meet North Iowa's lone wheelchair track athlete, Northwood-Kensett's Wyatt Willand

On Thursday, Wyatt Willand became a part of Drake Relays history.
The Northwood-Kensett junior is the only wheelchair track and field competitor in North Iowa, and one of two boys in the state who compete in all four offered wheelchair events.
As one of three competitors, Willand placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.57 seconds in the first high school wheelchair event at the Drake Relays.
To some Drake Relays fans, the event was a first glimpse at what wheelchair races are like. To Willand, it was a chance to get more exposure to adaptive sports.
“I’d love to see, hopefully now that we’re having some at Drake and we have more events at state – I heard that we’d be on TV for Drake Relays – hopefully it brings more awareness,” Willand said. “Hopefully it gets more guys out there competing.”
In the lone wheelchair race of the day, Willand dropped over six seconds to set a new personal-best time. However, Waukee’s Evan Correll just edged him to win the race by 2.61 seconds.
“I think it was a great experience for him,” Northwood-Kensett coach David Capitani said. “He’s a real competitive kid and he wants to win all the time. He’s a little disappointed in that aspect. By running a six second PR, you’ve got to be pretty happy with that, and I was.”
Willand has always found comfort in competing. He takes part in a sled hockey team based out of Minnesota, and has traveled as far as California and New York to compete in the sport.
Outside of sled hockey and track and field, Willand spends a good amount of time by himself on the open road. You can often find him on a road just north of Northwood, putting in miles, training for 5Ks and 10Ks. In fact, he’s already finished a half-marathon in under an hour – at a just-over-four-minute-mile pace.
“I was going to do my first marathon last year, but COVID shut that down,” Willand said. “Just this Sunday I went out and did six miles.”
“An easy six miles,” Willand added.
Willand speaks as if putting in miles, competing in wheelchair races and playing sled hockey is just no big deal. Born with a tethered spine, and paralyzed from the waist down, he’s never let his disability slow him down.
“I just played with everybody else. I guess I even played on the baseball team until I was like third or fourth grade,” Willand said. “I just went out and did everything everybody else did. Tried to keep right with them.”
At eight years old, he started competing in sled hockey. Then, he began competing in other adaptive sports like wheelchair softball and trap shooting.
“When I found adaptive sports, I just instantly fell in love with it,” Willand said. “Getting around kids with the same story as me and just having fun.”
Capitani doesn’t treat him any differently during practice. Oftentimes, Willand will race against his teammates in 200s, 400s and 600s. But his teammates don’t like to race him in the 800 – he’s got the best time on the team by close to 20 seconds in that race.
In fact, Willand hopes to see long distance races added to the list of wheelchair events in the state of Iowa someday. That’s what he’s best at, after all.
“He trains year-round,” Capitani said. “He’s out on the roads all the time in the summer. I know he’s got a treadmill at home that he uses in the winter months. He makes the best with the situation he’s in and what he has to work with.”
Willand is no stranger to success, either. In his freshman season in 2019, Willand won the 800-meter race at the state meet and placed second in three other events.
He has high hopes to earn another title this spring. Every meet, he competes against himself to improve – and is constantly checking VarsityBound to see other competitors’ times.
“He’s always pretty locked in and ready to go,” Capitani. “He works extremely hard, and that’s the most important thing that I can ask for as a coach.”
