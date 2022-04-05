McBride changes offseason training program, aims for state berth in 3,000

Maggie McBride's gas tank is quite big. After having four years of cross country experience under her belt coupled with two full years of track, she's built up plenty of mileage on her legs.

Using all of that tank and energy hasn't always happened.

"I get so used to setting in the three-mile, 5K pace that I finish the two mile and I have so much in me," McBride said. "I can't figure out how to pace it very well."

Newman Catholic's top distance runner is a true runner of the longest race on the track schedule, the 3,000-meter run. It is McBride's specialty and a race she is comfortable in.

It is that race where she wants to get to the Class 1A state meet in Des Moines during mid-May. It is that race where she is trying to find a rhythm early on in the season.

And it is that race where McBride is trying to make sure she doesn't feel like she can keep running an additional four laps.

She won the 1.8-mile race at Monday's Sanger Relays in just under 13 minutes, a time that she admits will be faster by the third meet of the season plus having someone to pace her.

"Easily I can cut a minute off that," McBride said.

There's a renewed energy surrounding McBride's final track season before she hangs up her maroon jersey. Last May, she finished third in the 3,000 and didn't run a fast enough time to get an at-large spot.

It was part frustrating, part motivating.

"I just trained even harder that summer," McBride said.

She had a stellar cross country season as the Knights consistent No. 1 runner and led them to another team berth at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

Then the offseason came around and the focus turned to track. Yet it wasn't the constant distance training everyday.

There were speed workouts incorporated, a new twist put into the schedule by McBride's father.

"Stuff like body weight and core, just stuff other than running which helped a lot," McBride said.

The sole purpose? To give McBride the confidence that using all her energy is far from a bad idea. Those interval sprint workouts also pushed her to limits she didn't know she had.

"That was a little interesting," McBride added. "That was a little hard to get used to. I didn't realize how much those would gas me."

Newman Catholic head coach Mike Schutt knows the combination of one final track season coupled with a desire to get to Drake Stadium is the driving force for his senior standout.

"She knows it is her last time doing it," Schutt said. "She's trying to enjoy it more, all the parts of it. I know she has goals and I hope she can get there. I think she can."

Speed workouts aren't the only improvement for McBride. Her sleeping habits have grown as she has matured. She noted going to bed past midnight, but now gets to sleep by 9:30 most nights.

It isn't a complete turnaround in terms of habits. Still, it is enough of an adjustment for McBride to feel good about the future.

"The thing that was different is workouts were by month and I ran the same thing Monday, the same thing Tuesday (etc.)," she said. "When I started it, I was surprised how challenging it was."

Monday she ran three events pretty close together. After the 3,000, she ran a leg on the Knights 3,200 relay and anchored the distance medley relay.

Time will tell if that's a season-long theme of consecutive events. Even if it is, that won't take away her eyesight on the bigger prize.

West Fork's Kacie Eisentrager finished ahead of her at the 1A state qualifier last season. They'll likely match up again in a month, pending official conformation on hosts and assignments of state qualifiers.

"They're back and forth a lot," Schutt said. "May the best girl win on that night. May is a long ways away still."

The two have had plenty of battles throughout their prep careers. Eisentrager is taller and has longer strides, while McBride can run for days on end.

It is a test, and battle, McBride is hopeful to get and end up on top.

"If I just can be OK with not being in first right away and staying consistent in my pace, I wouldn't have a problem at all," she said. "On our schedule, we have eight meets. Right at that third, fourth, I need to start being strong every meet."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.