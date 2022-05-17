Mason City's Williams embarking on final journey of prep career

It hasn't sunk in yet, and it probably won't until she crosses the finish line one last time.

For Mason City's Jada Williams, track and field has been a part of her life since she was a little girl. She ran track before she stepped onto the court to play basketball, the sport she'll continue playing at the next level.

"It doesn't even seem real," Williams said.

She ran her final practice lap on Tuesday. She could run her final race on Saturday afternoon.

In her senior season, she is trying to get one last piece of hardware.

For the second straight state meet weekend, Williams will be in a full four events as she was an at-large qualifier in the 100 and 200-meter dashes plus she'll anchor the River Hawks 400 relay and run the third leg on their sprint medley relay.

"A medal would be nice," Williams said. "I want to finish on a really good note and do my best."

Her track adoration started when she is elementary school. It blossomed into a passion once she hit middle school. By her middle school years, she was breaking school records left and right.

Mason City head coach Jim Lee had never seen anything like it.

"I thought 'This girl is going to be something special,'" he said.

One of her first meets in her freshman year was when she realized her potential in the sport. She ran fast enough to contend and it then turned into a snowball effect.

Every time she touched the track, something in her mechanics or form or speed got better.

"The conference meet, I got to stand on the little podium," Williams said. "It just clicked."

Her sophomore year was wiped out due to COVID-19, but she wasn't going to take the spring off. She worked with Jason Laube in Clear Lake, strengthening her muscles while also honing in on block starts.

Which, to this day, remains her weakest part of any race.

"Since I'm so tall, it is awkward," Williams said.

"She's gotten a lot better," Lee added. "She drives more instead of pop straight up."

All the time in the spring of 2020 culminated into her first career state medal when she placed top-eight in the 200. That is one of two medals she has earned in her prep career, the other being a semifinalist medal her freshman year in basketball.

The open 200 is and has been Williams' favorite event. She feels comfortable in it and overall better compared to the open 100.

"I just think about getting out fast," Williams said. "Just run my own race, not worry about the girls ahead of me or behind me."

She'll be in lane eight for both the 100 and 200 preliminary races. Top-eight will make the finals on Saturday.

Lane eight is not an unusual spot for Williams, but it does remain the hardest lane on the outside to make something happen.

"She's got a shot, she really does," Lee said. "You've got to hug the line and act like someone is chasing you."

The sprint medley relay might be Williams' best shot at a medal. Rosa Monarch, Ariel Lee, Williams and Megan Tobin have the 13th best time amongst other 4A schools from last week's state qualifier.

That quartet will be in lane two on Saturday morning. Those four have ran together three times and each time, their time has gotten faster.

"We have really good sprinters, so we figured we'd be pretty good at that and we are," Williams said. "We focus on ourselves in some of the outdoor meets. At conference, it clicked we were pretty good."

The 400 relay will be a lot more difficult. The River Hawks are in lane seven of the second heat and would need to win it to give themselves a chance at a medal.

Handoffs will be crucial and getting the baton to Williams in a good spot won't hurt, either.

"The last two weeks, they've gotten way better at the handoffs," Lee said. "If we're anywhere close, she'll be right there for us. If we hit our handoffs, we can challenge to get near 50-flat."

Once this weekend is over, it will close the chapter on Williams' track career. She'll trek to UW-Milwaukee and start life as a Division I basketball player.

She'll soak it in later. For now, she's trying to end with no regrets and give the sport she loves a proper goodbye.

"It made me better in each of my sports," Williams said. "It just gets you better at everything and that's what it did for me. It is sad this week is my last ever track meet.

"I'm going to miss everything about it."

Lee has had a front row seat of it for three years. He can't think of a better spot than Drake Stadium for her four years at Mason City to come to an end.

"She's been here forever and it is has been a good forever," he said. "You want to have kids that are coachable and they're just good people and Jada is both of those. It has been fun to watch her become a great young lady."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

