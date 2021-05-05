Mason City's Williams comes to realization about 100-meter dash future

It was an event Jada Williams prepared all week for.
After all, two of the best sprinters in the 100-meter dash were coming to her home track at Mohawk Field just behind Mason City High School for the CIML Iowa Conference meet on Tuesday night.
Williams didn't win the race, but left feeling more confident than ever before.
The junior's third place time of 12.62 seconds set a new personal best and, as of Wednesday, slots her in as the 10th fastest sprinter in Class 4A.
"It made me think like 'I have to stay with them,'" Williams said. "It motivates me to be better since they're really good athletes."
Ankeny's Mytika Mayberry had gotten the upper hand on Williams at the Jim Duncan Relays nearly a month ago by .55 seconds.
Mayberry was still the winner on a sunny and chilly night in North Iowa, yet the gap between the two upperclassmen shrunk to .12 seconds.
"That's the best she's ran all year long," Mohawks head coach Jim Lee said. "I think tonight gave her a ton of confidence."
Ames' sophomore Cameron Moon was runner-up in 12.59 seconds. It was the first time Williams had ran against both Mayberry and Moon.
It opened her eyes as to what could happen next week at the state qualifying meet in Urbandale.
"This meet really gives me a better understanding of how I'll do at districts," Williams said. "These are really good teams, and it motivated me to do better."
To go along with her runner-up finish in the 100, Williams cruised to victory in the open 200 and was on two relays – 400 and 1,600 – that placed top-5.
She believes she can run faster than the 26.17 time on Tuesday as well as her current season best of 26.11.
"I think I can run better," Williams added. "I just have to believe that I can. I think I will."
It's a sudden growth from where the UW-Milwaukee basketball commit was at her freshman year two springs ago. While she did break 26 seconds in the 200, her best 100 time was 12.99.
Lee believes it comes from an increased level of competitiveness.
"She's always been fast, always had talent," he said. "Her maturity and just knowing that she should be one of the top kids in the state and now, this year. she's dropping time and saying 'Hey, I belong. I'm one of the top kids in the state.'"
While Williams has had a fair share of success during the regular season, the bigger meets have yet to see a breakthrough.
She did not qualify for the 4A finals in the 200 as a freshman at the state meet; in this season's Drake Relays, she ran 13.23 seconds to finish 24th in the 100.
She has not qualified for a final yet in her track career.
Still, getting another chance to run at Drake Stadium is motivating her.
"I didn't have a very good start and I didn't place where I wanted to," Williams said.
What events will she be hoping to run on the blue oval? At bare minimum, three.
Lee said after the meet that she will most definitely run the open 100 and 200 as well as the 1,600 relay. It's that fourth event that is looming between a decision.
He added it will be one of two options: the 400 relay or no other events.
Currently, Mason City's 400 relay is 17th fastest in 4A. As the highest classification, the top-2 finishers in each event will automatically qualify for state then the next 12 best performances spread out through all other state qualifiers will travel to Des Moines.
Do the math and that equals 24. That's the limit of qualifiers for the three-day meet held from May 20-22.
"If we run 52.5, we're not going to qualify," Lee said. "If we hit our handoffs, and Ariel (Lee) is back, we'd run it. If we have one bad handoff, it's going cost us half-a-second. We'll see how it goes."
