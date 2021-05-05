Mason City's Williams comes to realization about 100-meter dash future

"This meet really gives me a better understanding of how I'll do at districts," Williams said. "These are really good teams, and it motivated me to do better."

To go along with her runner-up finish in the 100, Williams cruised to victory in the open 200 and was on two relays – 400 and 1,600 – that placed top-5.

She believes she can run faster than the 26.17 time on Tuesday as well as her current season best of 26.11.

"I think I can run better," Williams added. "I just have to believe that I can. I think I will."

It's a sudden growth from where the UW-Milwaukee basketball commit was at her freshman year two springs ago. While she did break 26 seconds in the 200, her best 100 time was 12.99.

Lee believes it comes from an increased level of competitiveness.

"She's always been fast, always had talent," he said. "Her maturity and just knowing that she should be one of the top kids in the state and now, this year. she's dropping time and saying 'Hey, I belong. I'm one of the top kids in the state.'"

While Williams has had a fair share of success during the regular season, the bigger meets have yet to see a breakthrough.