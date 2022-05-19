Mason City's Fingalsen secures first career state medal in open 400

DES MOINES – Injuries were a derailment in James Fingalsen's sophomore track season.

He had a left hip problem that only allowed to run once every three meets. He was more of a half-miler for that season and the beginning part of this season.

"Bothered me like crazy," Fingalsen said.

Those days are behind Mason City's top quarter-miler. And he proved it on Thursday afternoon.

Out of lane one, he started out fast and closed in a headwind to finish fifth in the heat and eighth overall to snare him his first ever state medal at the 2022 state track and field championships inside Drake Stadium.

"This is what I wanted," Fingalsen said. "From running one event every three meets to three events every meet, something crazy I wouldn't even think about."

Very rarely is the junior on an inside lane all the way around the track. He became the chaser, not the one getting chased. It was an adjustment, but one he relished.

"Just trying to finish top-five in my heat," Fingalsen said. "I usually like to having somebody behind me, but lane one worked out."

He already had a bit of motivation standing next to him.

Sioux City North's Gabe Nash cruised to the district title last week in sub-50 seconds. He was in lane two, meaning Fingalsen could see him the entire race.

Yet it wasn't until Fingalsen got a glimpse of Ankeny's Tyrese Miller when he realized he could make something happen.

"That wind is terrible, the finish didn't go as expected," he said. "It didn't matter if I medaled."

River Hawks head coach Tyler Ketelsen was over the moon with the end result.

"It was pretty special to see him do that in an individual event," Ketelsen said. "He went out fast, attacked it. He proved today that he belongs."

Fingalsen credited the weight room as a big reason why he has come from a half-miler to a quarter-miler. At the Jim Duncan Relays, it was there Ketelsen got his first glimpse of what could be a possibility.

The 1,600-meter relay quartet of Kale Hobart, Fingalsen, Ra'Shaun Wynter and Kaden Tyler is strong together as Drake Relays champions. Over time, Ketelsen was aware they were strong as open runners.

Fingalsen was exhibit A.

"We really saw something," Ketelsen said. "He has an extra gear in him."

Now, Fingalsen wants to leave with more hardware. He'll be in the 1,600 relay with hopes of leaving with a gold. He wasn't overly happy with eighth place, but he was far from upset either.

"For me to go out here and do something I never would have expected, it is crazy," he said.

Michael Willis, who was on Mason City's shuttle hurdle relay that qualified for the finals, threw the discus 17 feet farther than ever before as he finished 11th in the field with a best toss of 157-02.

For the River Hawk girls, their shuttle hurdle relay secured the final spot in the shuttle hurdle relay finals with a new school record time of 1:08.20. Initally, they were in ninth after the six heats.

When Pleasant Valley was disqualified, it bumped Mason City into the final.

The 3,200-meter relay placed 24th with a time of 10:27.98. All four members of that quartet are expected to be back next spring.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

