Mason City's Tobin more driven to win state shot put title

After competing Monday at an indoor girls track meet, assistant coach Roman Ott gave his discus and shot put throwers the week off to enjoy their spring break.
Grace Tobin had no intention of taking a break. And why would she?
For the second time in a week, Tobin had broken a Mason City school record to jump start her senior campaign, which she hopes will end with a state championship in May.
“I told her ‘I want you to enjoy a little bit of a break,’” said Ott. “'Take some days off, and then we'll get back into it.' The very next day, she's over with her trainer, putting in the work. She wants it, and that's exciting.”
On March 3 at an indoor meet at Wartburg College, Tobin broke the school’s indoor shot put record, which she had set her sophomore year with a throw of 39 feet, 10.5 inches.
On Monday during the Dickenson Relays at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, she beat the record again with a throw of 41 feet, 8.5 inches, also breaking the school’s overall record.
Now holding onto the state’s longest throw of the season so far, Tobin jumped back into training mode, as she has since the end of last season.
Ott says Tobin has had an amazing off season, working hard to get in shape, hitting the weight room and making adjustments to her throwing motion.
"If she didn't have that type of off season, she wouldn't be where she is right now," he said.
Before the season, Ott met with Tobin to discuss goals. Generally speaking, Ott wanted to see Tobin take on a leadership role for the underclassmen on the team.
“I wanted to be a big influence and a good role model for the other girls who are determined and driven to accomplish their goals,” Tobin said.
On a personal level, Tobin has her sights set on returning to the state tournament and walking away a champion.
Competing in the finals last year at state, her longest throw of 39 feet, 7.25 inches gave her a fifth-place finish.
Ott has been using that as a tactic to keep Tobin focused and motivated.
"What I do for her in practice is I say the names that were in front of her, and then you can see it in her eyes," he said. "I would use the actual names of these other girls that beat her, and I could see her just flip that switch."
"It's awesome to see how competitive she is," Ott said. "From the training that she's put in, gaining that confidence, she's got these goals and you know she wants it, and that's exciting."
With the indoor season wrapping up next week and the outdoor season starting soon after, Tobin is unfazed by how her season ended last year.
"Even though there is a lot of competition, I have to be better and continue to put in more work than them and then, hopefully, it'll pay off when state comes," she said.