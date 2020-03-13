Mason City's Tobin more driven to win state shot put title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"If she didn't have that type of off season, she wouldn't be where she is right now," he said.

Before the season, Ott met with Tobin to discuss goals. Generally speaking, Ott wanted to see Tobin take on a leadership role for the underclassmen on the team.

“I wanted to be a big influence and a good role model for the other girls who are determined and driven to accomplish their goals,” Tobin said.

On a personal level, Tobin has her sights set on returning to the state tournament and walking away a champion.

Competing in the finals last year at state, her longest throw of 39 feet, 7.25 inches gave her a fifth-place finish.

Ott has been using that as a tactic to keep Tobin focused and motivated.

"What I do for her in practice is I say the names that were in front of her, and then you can see it in her eyes," he said. "I would use the actual names of these other girls that beat her, and I could see her just flip that switch."

"It's awesome to see how competitive she is," Ott said. "From the training that she's put in, gaining that confidence, she's got these goals and you know she wants it, and that's exciting."