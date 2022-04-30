Mason City dives for 4x400 relay championship to beat Cedar Falls

DES MOINES – You save the best for last.

And it didn't get much better than the final 100-meters of the 112th running of the Drake Relays on Saturday afternoon.

Two of the states best in the 4x400-meter relay, Mason City and Cedar Falls, were neck-and-neck all last lap long until Kaden Tyler took a gutsy dive at the line to attempt to secure a white flag.

"I said I was going to catch him," the River Hawks junior said. "I'm going to get my leg back. I caught him."

Caught him he did.

Kale Hobart, James Fingalsen, Ra'Shaun Wynter and Tyler ran a new school record and championship time of 3 minutes, 21.55 seconds to come away with Mason City's first championship in two decades at Drake and triumph over the Tigers by .4 seconds.

"If he wouldn't have dove, it would have been a 50-50 chance," Fingalsen said. "He stuck to his plan, dove and got it."

The River Hawks were out of lane seven after running the fourth best preliminary time on Friday night. They have never started in that far of a lane this season.

It didn't matter.

Fingalsen, for the second straight time, split 49 seconds on the second leg to put Mason City from back in the pack all the way up to the front. The junior gave Wynter the baton in second.

"I knew it was going to take something fast," Fingalsen said. "Coming out here running 50 percent wasn't going to do it. All of us had to run our butts off."

"I'm just so happy for these boys," River Hawks head coach Tyler Ketelsen added. "I told them 'Boys, there's a reason why you got up at 6-6:30 in the morning all winter and came in and worked and lifted weights, was for this opportunity.'"

Wynter was blunt in saying he ran better on Saturday than he did on Friday. He maintained hold on second behind Dubuque Senior with a lap to go and put Tyler in favorable position.

"I've got to get out as fast as I can, so I can get these guys in the best position possible," Wynter said. "I stuck with it. I got total faith in these guys."

Cedar Falls anchor Cayden Schellhorn started to create a small gap off the final turn, then Tyler closed it instantly and the two were side-by-side closing in on the finish line.

What proceeded was a dive by Tyler. A white-flag clinching dive.

"There's not a better feeling I've ever felt before in my life," Tyler said. "I don't know what to think. I prayed before this and it worked."

"Imma be honest with y'all, I didn't think Kaden got it," Wynter added. "I was like 'Yo, Drake Champions baby let's go.'"

"I knew it was going to be incredibly tight and I was holding my breath waiting for those results to pop up," Ketelsen concluded.

Tyler struck Usain Bolt's infamous pose with the white flag in his hand. Fingalsen shouted "Let's go" while heading into the media interview room. Those four were mobbed by teammates in the tunnel.

Pictures galore were taken afterwards. There wasn't a single person who wasn't smiling from ear-to-ear. Mason City soaked it all in, even after the stadium was empty.

They didn't care.

"I had a feeling in my gut, this is going to be it this time," Ketelsen said.

"It is a dream," Fingalsen added. "We spent countless hours in the weight room. This grind, it will pay off. Our dream became slowly more and more true."

One week ago, Cedar Falls and Mason City dueled in the Cedar Valley. The Tigers came away with the win and to boot, the states new best time heading into Drake.

Not one peep was spoken between Hobart, Fingalsen, Wynter and Tyler on that hour-plus bus ride home.

"Our time will come," Fingalsen said. "We had to shown them."

Internally, they knew they'd get another crack at Cedar Falls. Those four wanted revenge.

And oh how sweet did it taste.

"All four of us are dedicated so much to this and absolutely loved it," Hobart said. "Bonded together and trying to get better. It has helped us."

Tyler didn't run the open 400 and Hobart was pulled from the 400 low hurdles to maintain freshness for this relay. No one in that bunch is a senior.

Ketelsen knew those four would be a part of a relay in some fashion. As the season went along, it was evident in his eyes they were separating themselves from everyone else.

"And then when we got going, we really started to feel like they can do something pretty special," Ketelsen said.

It was the only Mason City relay that placed. Its 4x100, 4x800 and shuttle hurdle relay did not finish top-10 on Saturday.

The River Hawks now approaches the CIML-Iowa meet, Class 4A state qualifier and the state meet over the next three weeks. They believe that final race is going to springboard them into success.

"These things are awesome and it is going to be fun to celebrate this for a little bit," Ketelsen said. "They want more."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

