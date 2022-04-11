Mason City boys thinking big in terms of meet finishes, Drake qualifiers

When you look at final meet scores over the last few years, rarely is Mason City's boys team seen at the top of the team standings.

There's the occasional win or even a top-five finish, but those come few and far between. So when the River Hawks finished fifth at the IATC state indoor championships in Class 4A, eyebrows were likely raised.

To them, it wasn't a fluke.

"We're not a one-trick pony," coach Tyler Ketelsen said. "We're hopefully to the point now where people are starting to kind of learn 'oh, Mason City can really make a splash.'

"We want to keep that rolling. We're not done yet."

Through the first two outdoor meets of Mason City's season, it is proving the indoor season was just the beginning.

After winning the Decorah Early Bird last week, it took a limited roster to Saturday's Draxton-Stiers/Wilkinson Invite on Saturday at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids and placed fifth with 64 points.

"We couldn't have asked for a better day and we had a lot of good things happen," Ketelsen said. "Our main goal wasn't the team scoring aspect as it was just, let's focus on great events and make sure we drop times.

"To know that we did place really well, that is a really great indicator of where we are at as a team."

The River Hawks didn't score a point at the Class 4A state meet last spring. They sent their shuttle hurdle relay to the Drake Relays in 2021, but didn't score.

Look up and down the roster, match it up with the performances, there's the high probability they send multiple athletes to Drake in a few weeks then get several events qualified for state.

There's only a handful of guys for Mason City that are seniors. The majority of the point scorers have been from the junior and sophomore classes.

"We put in the work in the offseason and it shows off in the outdoor meets," sprinter Kaden Tyler said. "Our track team is the best to have ever been. We want to bring on the trophies."

Tyler is one of the top open 400 runners in the state. His season best of 50.56 seconds he ran at Decorah slots him as the sixth fastest in all classes and the fourth fastest in Class 4A.

The stark difference? A dedication to the weight room.

Last spring, Tyler was in the low 53, high 52 seconds. He didn't focus primarily on legs when lifting, rather doing a lot of arm and core workouts. That changed over the offseason.

"I do more legs and that helped me out a lot," Tyler said. "I didn't have anyone to push me and that helped."

He won the 400 on Saturday in 51.13 seconds. He's embraced the expectations that he set for himself. Not only is placing at the Drake Relays high on his list, so too is the school record.

Tyler is about one or two seconds away from having his name etched in Mason City history.

"To at least get to the finals, that's where I want to be," Tyler said. "I want to get top-five at Drake and state."

He's also the anchor of the River Hawks 1,600-meter relay that blitzed Saturday's field to the tune of a season-best time of 3:27.37, breaking the time set by their 1,600 relay at state last season.

Kale Hobart, James Fingalsen and Ra'Shaun Wynter teamed with Tyler to own the current third fastest time in the state, all classes.

"They can even go faster," Hobart said. "I'll get my time down, too. We got a lot of guys to run that race."

Hobart and Reid Johnson doubled up points in the high jump. So too did Darian Davis and Justyn Rivera in the long jump as both guys have surpassed 20 feet this season. Van Wasieck has emerged as a top-25 shot put thrower in the state.

Mason City has no shortage of talent at the top. Depth, however, is a concern.

"We've got to keep them healthy," Ketelsen said. "The ultimate hope and goal is we're not focused on a one or a two year window, but it is a repetitive thing. Hopefully this is the start of that."

Is it out of the question for the River Hawks to contend with the best of Class 4A? Who knows. There's a lot of growing still to be had in early April with May approaching.

Don't tell them that. There's a lot of confidence dripping from Mason City, perhaps more than any other year.

"Hopefully medal at (state), we've got the potential do to that," Hobart said. "A lot of us love the sport. It hasn't been too surprising. Our coaches have dedicated a lot of time to us."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

