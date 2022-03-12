Mason City boys continue strong indoor showing in Ames

For much of last season, Mason City's boys track and field team was not on anyone's radar for team race implications. It had two relays get to the Class 4A state meet and a couple of individuals.

Through two indoor meets this spring, Mason City has opened some eyes.

After a solid showing at the Dickinson Relays, Mason City placed fifth in 4A with 35 points at the IATC state indoor meet held at Iowa State University.

Over the course of two days, girls and boys teams in all four classes in the state converged to the Lied Recreation Center.

Mason City's Reid Johnson leaped 6 feet, 1 inch to play second in the high jump and paired that with a sixth place finish in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.04 seconds.

Johnson also ran the open leg of the seventh place 4x60 shuttle hurdle relay and the 400 relay.

Darian Davis, after a top-10 finish in the long jump at Dickinson, placed second on Friday with a jump of 20-02.50. Ethen Roberts (high jump) and Van Wasicek (shot put) placed seventh in their respective events.

Mason City's 1,600 meter relay placed third in 3:32.49.

In Class 1A, St. Ansgar's boys piled up 48 points to place third in the team race behind New London (57 points) and Lisbon (51). Thirty of those points from the Saints came from the MVP of the class, Riley Witt.

Witt, a senior, swept the distance events with times of 9:57.40 (3,200), 4:40.74 (1,600) and 1:58.74 (800). Witt is 2-0 in the one-mile event so far.

St. Ansgar showed plenty of depth.

Bradley Hackenmiller placed fourth in the open 400 with a time of 54.34 seconds. He also was on the medal-performing 4x60 shuttle hurdle relay and 1,600 relay, both finishing sixth.

Drew Powers place eighth in the open 400 while Matthew Hall was seventh in the 800. Jex Schutjer tossed the shot put 46-plus feet to record a fifth place finish.

Over in Class 2A, Forest City and Clear Lake each had 10 points to finish in a four-way tie for 19th place in the team standings.

Joey Hovinga and Dakota Carlson were the point scorers for the Indians. Carlson placed third in the high jump and Hovinga finished fifth in the 1,600.

Lions junior Zeke Nelson bettered his qualifying time in the 60-meter hurdles by .24 seconds to claim a third place finish in the finals. Tanner Reimann finished seventh in the 60-meter dash and Aidan Manemann placed eighth in the open 400.

Clear Lake's 1,600 meter relay quartet placed eighth. Also in 1A, West Fork's Reed Stonebraker placed fourth in the high jump.

Girls track and field

Forest City's Lili Nelson and Clear Lake's Addison Doughan is brewing into a healthy rivalry between two of the better distance runners in the area. Doughan got the better of Nelson in cross country.

So far, Nelson is up 1-0 on the track.

They were neck-and-neck in the Class 2A 1,500-meter run, but Nelson got the edge by five seconds (5:03.61-5:08.16) to win the event. Nelson anchored the Indians third place sprint medley relay and kicked off their eighth place 1,600-meter relay.

Forest City finished with 17 points, tied for 12th. Clear Lake totaled 48 points to place third in the team standings.

Doughan also placed second in the 3,000 while classmate Reese Brownlee recorded runner-up finishes in the long jump, open 400 and was a part of the Lions sprint medley and 1,600 relays, both finishing in the top-six.

Anna Feuerbach placed third in the open 800 and ran the first leg in Clear Lake's 3,200 relay. Its 4x60 shuttle hurdle relay placed fourth.

In Class 1A, St. Ansgar piled up 27 points to finish in a three-way tie for seventh place in the team race. It won the 4x60 shuttle hurdle relay in a blistering 42.30 seconds.

Natalie Bork (400) and Madison Hillman (shot put) each finished second. The Saints sprint medley relay placed eighth.

West Fork's Breckyn Dickman registered a seventh place finish in the shot put.

Up in Class 4A, Mason City totaled eight points to place 18th in the team race. Jada Williams medaled in the 60-meter dash for the second straight indoor meet, placing fifth.

Its 4x60 shuttle hurdle relay also placed fifth and despite not finishing on the medal stand, the 3,200 relay shaved 10 seconds from that quartet's time at Dickinson.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

