Mason City 2003 state champion shuttle hurdle relay team earns one last accolade

Mason City head girls track and field coach Jim Lee has been pushing for a long time to get the state champion shuttle hurdle relay team from 2003 into the Mason City High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Why?
The team never lost a race that season – setting multiple records en route to winning the conference meet, Drake Relays and state championship
"The spotlight was just on them state-wide and city-wide all year long," Lee, who was an assistant at the time, said. "It was just a really cool thing."
The team of Nicole Carroll (now Bechstein), Kayla Sautter (now Wilson), Andrea Sellers (now Velzke) and Danielle Hill were dominant all season long in 2003.
But it wasn't always as easy as they made it look that season. In 2002, the girls were beat by West Delaware at the state meet by two-hundredths of a second.
The girls, who all would be returning the following season, wanted to make sure that a runner-up finish at the state meet wouldn't happen again the next time they raced at the blue oval.
"Your first instinct as an athlete when you have all four coming back, is to win the whole thing next year," Lee said. "They came in the stands after that race and they just said, 'Next year we're going to win the whole thing.'"
Bechstein, an individual inductee into the Fame, says between her sophomore season in 2002 and her junior season in 2003, she trained year-round for the hurdles.
The other three girls did the same.
"We would go into the gym in the winter with foam hurdles and just do hurdle drills to try and keep fresh throughout the winter in preparation for the next year," Bechstein said.
When the 2003 season finally came, the athletes reaped the benefits of their offseason work. They became the first shuttle hurdle relay team to ever break the 1 minute, 1 second mark in Iowa history.
At the Drake Relays, the girls ran an all-time Iowa record of 1:00.80. The record still stands and will never be broken, due to the hurdles being raised to 33 inches in 2009.
"It will stand for the test of time," Bechstein said. "We knew that it would stand for a while, we just didn't know long. Then they moved the hurdles up three inches to the college height."
Just a month later, the girls ran a time of 1:00.89 seconds at the Class 3A (large school) state meet. The mark was just .09 seconds off the state record the Mohawks set at the Drake Relays. However, it was still a state meet record.
The blazing-fast time left no doubt who the best shuttle hurdle relay team in the state was.
“It was something we had been working toward as a team for three years,” Wilson told the Globe in 2020. “Being able to walk away from the program as a senior, after getting something we had been working toward for many years was pretty awesome.”
Bechstein says winning the state title was one of her favorite high school memories. She says she hasn't caught up with the other three members on the team in a while, and that she's looking forward to doing so at the induction ceremony.
The shuttle hurdle relay team of 2003 will be inducted into the Mason City Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021 on Sept. 10 at halftime of the Mason City-Charles City football game.
