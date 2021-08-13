Mason City 2003 state champion shuttle hurdle relay team earns one last accolade

Bechstein, an individual inductee into the Fame, says between her sophomore season in 2002 and her junior season in 2003, she trained year-round for the hurdles.

The other three girls did the same.

"We would go into the gym in the winter with foam hurdles and just do hurdle drills to try and keep fresh throughout the winter in preparation for the next year," Bechstein said.

When the 2003 season finally came, the athletes reaped the benefits of their offseason work. They became the first shuttle hurdle relay team to ever break the 1 minute, 1 second mark in Iowa history.

At the Drake Relays, the girls ran an all-time Iowa record of 1:00.80. The record still stands and will never be broken, due to the hurdles being raised to 33 inches in 2009.

"It will stand for the test of time," Bechstein said. "We knew that it would stand for a while, we just didn't know long. Then they moved the hurdles up three inches to the college height."