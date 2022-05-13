Lions win first district title in decades; Central Springs' McDonough wins twice

The drop down to Class 2A was the cards Clear Lake was dealt. And it pocketed plenty of aces.

Six of the seven relays finished top-two and Zeke Nelson swept the individual hurdle events to ignite the Lions to 141 points and coast to the 2A state qualifying meet on Thursday at Osage High School.

"The kids just performed so well, that's what it is all about," Clear Lake head coach Troy Tysdahl said. "They've done everything we've asked. Best assistant coaching staff in the state. When you see it all click like it did... it was incredible."

It was the exact same approach the Lions used last spring. They put their best guys in relays to stack them and send multiple guys to Drake Stadium for the 2A state meet next week.

Tanner Reimann, one of the captains, didn't run the open 100 or 400 because he wanted to be on two relays. He anchored Clear Lake to victories in the 400, 800 and 1,600-meter relays plus a runner-up finish in the sprint medley.

"We had a goal of getting every relay to state," Tysdahl said. "It says a lot about their character. There really wasn't any convincing. Those type of kids, don't come along often anymore and they don't get enough attention."

The 3,200-meter and shuttle hurdle quartets each placed second to move on. Nelson anchored the shuttle out of lanes one and two and he clipped Forest City's anchor Dakota Carlson.

That shuttle foursome for the Lions has two freshmen.

"We've been running decent times before this, but we hadn't put all of our PR's together," Nelson said. "Tonight, we all ran our best."

The junior set a new PR in the 110 highs in 15.43 seconds then ended his night with a sub-57 second time in the 400 lows. It will be his first time at state in both hurdle events.

"I'm a lot faster and lower with my hurdle technique," Nelson said. "It is a glide, not a jump."

Jagger Schmitt, the other captain along with Reimann, cruised to a victory in the 400-meter dash while LJ Bryant was runner-up in the open 200. Clear Lake automatically took 10 events, most in the field on the boys side.

Carlson won the high jump for the Indians, the only win of the day for them. They won't be going to state empty-handed.

Joey Hovinga was second in the 3,200 and 1,600-meter runs plus Forest City's 400 and 800 relays placed second to guarantee itself a spot in Des Moines.

Central Springs' Bryce McDonough swept the two long distance events. He made a move with three laps to go in the two-mile and never looked back.

That race last year at state was one he still has memories off. The senior bolted out to a spot to earn a medal, but started to get passed and passed for the back-half of the race.

"I felt really good and might as well go hard, see what happens," McDonough said. "The heat doesn't really affect me that much. All winter, I'm in sweatshirts and sweatpants in a hot wrestling room. I'm running way faster, so the hard work paid off."

He was more thrilled with a second place distance medley relay finish. The Panthers were out of lane two and McDonough roared them back to snare a spot at state.

"It was crazy, it was hype," sprinter LJ Gregoire said. "We knew we were going to leave everything on the track."

Central Springs' 3,200-meter relay picked up a victory in 8:34.95. Osage won two events on its home track as Brayden Onken leaped 21-02.50 to claim the long jump and its shuttle hurdle relay won with a time of 1:03.82.

The Green Devils have been consistently around the 1:03-1:04 mark for much of the later portion of the year. They feel they are peaking at the right time.

"The weather getting better was a big thing," anchor leg Ben Miller said. "Stay focused in practice. We knew from the beginning where we could be."

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Owen Pueggel was second in the 100-meter dash to automatically qualify for state.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

