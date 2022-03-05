Lions set high standards after claiming NCC title last spring

When Clear Lake's boys track and field team broke through the barrier of winning a North Central Conference championship last spring, it set a reminder of the type of program it has.

"The senior runners that year set a precedence," senior sprinter Tanner Reimann said. "They really taught us how to have fun. We work the hardest and that has been our motto in being passionate."

It also was an acknowledgement that the 2021 season is in the rear view mirror.

"Winning breeds winning," Lions head coach Troy Tysdahl said. "Track is a marathon, not a sprint. We got a new squad, so let's not make that a one-time thing."

Clear Lake returns several pieces from its team that went to the state meet in several relays and brings back a deep sprinting group to couple with stalwart hurdlers, jumpers and distance runners.

In other words, the Lions don't plan on relinquishing their NCC thrown after a one-year stay at the top.

"We're going to be really well this year," junior Zeke Nelson said. "Sprinters are really strong this year. We're going to stack a lot of events, put up a lot of points."

Of the seven relays in track and field, Clear Lake sent six of them to Des Moines last May. It placed third in the 1,600 relay and fifth in the shuttle hurdle relay.

Add in a seventh place performance in the distance medley relay and that equaled 12 points in the Class 3A field. Members of those scoring relays that come back are Reimann, Nelson, Jagger Schmitt and Jack Crane.

The Lions stacked those relays to get as many guys to Drake Stadium as possible. Will that be a similar strategy this year?

"That will get answered throughout the season," Tysdahl said. "Last year, we maybe could have had some individuals possibly make the finals, but overall our best chance for team points was stack the relays.

"We've got some talent where if they have a chance to medal individually, we're going to give them that opportunity."

Tysdahl has got some horses if the rout is to get more individuals.

Reimann worked all winter long at track-based workouts. He was Clear Lake's fastest open 200-meter dash runner at 22.60 seconds and was the third fastest in the open 400.

Just on the surface, he believes he is much faster than this time a year ago. He'll team with Schmitt to form a 1-2 combo in the sprinting events.

"Based off top seed times, way faster," Reimann said. "My hips are a little injured, little tight, but I think I'll go out there and break PR's beginning of the season."

Nelson qualified as an individual in the 400 low hurdles and placed 23rd. He admitted there were some tendencies to not be aggressive in his races.

"I understand like the idea of how to run and how to do hurdles," Nelson added. "I'm going to start counting my steps more. I wasn't comfortable with the race yet."

That is one of the first things he is focusing on making different. Tysdahl stated that Nelson will also be used in the 110 high hurdles. And the Lions leader will also need to find two others to join on the shuttle relay.

Nelson ran the second leg and Crane was on the third leg. Starter PJ Feuerbach and anchor Tyson Cooley have graduated.

"We're going to have opportunities," Tysdahl said. "Those early meets, we'll put together as many lineups as we can. And then hammer on constant improvement."

Clear Lake also drops down to Class 2A this season. By comparison, its distance medley, 800 and 1,600 relays would have improved in placement if it was in 2A last spring.

So the drop, while noteworthy, doesn't always equate an immediate rise in team standings.

"We want to focus on who we are and what we're doing," Tysdahl said. "We're going to go against some smaller schools, but speed is speed and there's some high talent level across the state."

In the same breath, the Lions aren't shying away from being a team that could make noise when the state meet takes place in May.

"I think we'll really shine this year in almost all our relays," Reimann said.

Clear Lake also is practicing this winter inside its new Wellness Center, connected to the high school. It has an six-lane indoor track on the main floor and additional running space on the top floor.

The Lions plan on using the facility as much as possible during days where it is cold. They have two indoor meets before the outdoor season commences in late March.

"It helps a lot," Nelson said. "We couldn't start doing hurdles until all the snow was melted. We can work blocks so much better."

Winning a conference title was the culmination on the regular season where Clear Lake as used to winning. That same success wasn't duplicated in a difficult state qualifier, totaling 27 points.

It doesn't want to go through a similar two week stretch this time around.

"There's a lot of hype around us," Reimann said. "Our coaches, they're elite. They're meticulous about injuries and form."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

