Lions get rewarded for wait, garner seventh place medal in 800 relay

DES MOINES – Jagger Schmitt stood by a garbage can. Alex Kerr, Titan Schmitt and Tanner Reimann all were putting on t-shirts over their uniform tops.

By the time everyone had their spikes off, they still didn't know where they officially placed in the Class 2A 800 relay. Unofficially, Clear Lake's foursome was in ninth place, just outside of a medal.

It had been the longest wait any of them have endured to know what their official placement was.

Their patience was rewarded.

Estherville-Lincoln Central and Roland-Story, unofficially second and third, were disqualified and that ascended the Lions from ninth to seventh in 1 minute, 32.37 seconds to give that quartet a medal at the state track and field championships.

"Hyped," Jagger Schmitt said. "It is a happy feeling. It is always good to get a medal."

When public address announcer Mike Jay called the coaches for the Midgets and Norsemen to the rail in Section O, Clear Lake knew they were going to finish with a top-eight performance.

The jubilation from all four of them was palpable.

"I'm super proud, especially because we have a really young team," Reimann said. "We really brought the heat to these state relays."

Those same four make up the Lions 400 relay. Since Zeke Nelson doubled up in the 110 high hurdles and 400 low hurdles, it created an opening for Titan Schmitt to step into the lineup.

He was more than ready.

"Just hoping to do the best I could," the freshman said.

Reimann noted that handoffs for Clear Lake's relays have been harped on from day one. He mentioned that it disqualified from multiple relays last year strictly because of bad handoffs.

All the handoffs were clean, minus one that was a bit worrisome.

Kerr's second leg handoff to Jagger Schmitt on the third leg was far from crisp. Kerr didn't go a-blazing off the corner and that caused Jagger to slow up.

"Yeah, not the best," Kerr said.

"I was looking at the line, I felt it right before (the end of the exchange zone)," Jagger added.

Still, the senior co-captain didn't let it faze him. Jagger Schmitt blitzed to the front of the group and let Reimann take care of the rest in a new season-best time for that group.

"You can win a race by handoffs, you can lose a race by handoffs," Reimann said. "Stationary drills helped."

Nelson ran a new lifetime best of 55.59 seconds in the 400 low hurdles to place fourth. He was a 3A state qualifier in the event last spring, now a top-five medalist.

And he came out of lane two in the second heat.

"It feels great," Nelson said. "It is definitely rewarding. This race is annoying to run. It is a love-hate (relationship)."

The Lions junior has been a model of consistency since he entered their track program on a competitive stance as a sophomore. All while maintaining improvement on form and technique.

His last 100 meters was evident of that on Friday. To his left, someone clipped the last hurdle. Still, he maintained his focus on what was ahead of him and that was to medal.

"I wasn't thinking," Nelson said. "Just relying on my form to finish my race."

Perhaps his most impressive accomplishment was qualifying for the 110 high hurdle final, a first for him. He had never ran the 110 highs until this spring. He'll leave Des Moines as a two-time medalist as a hurdler.

He ran a new lifetime best of 15.18 seconds.

"I didn't know I could ever do that," Nelson said. "It was amazing. It was all muscle memory."

Forest City's Dakota Carlson was the high jump runner-up as he went out in 6-6, tying his lifetime best. He missed all three attempts at 6-7, which would have been close to the school record.

Despite that, he walked away more than happy.

"I was out here jumping around, smiling, laughing," Carlson said. "It means a lot to be top-three in the state. That shows how much you worked. The whole experience this year has been fun."

He was emotional talking about his relationship with former teammate Elijah Weaver and he listed out all of the Indians coaches and what they mean to him.

He went from unknown to state runner-up in the matter of two months.

"At the start of the season, I had my doubts," Carlson said. "After I got my 6-3, 6-4 and then 6-5, it popped in my head that this is something I can definitely do."

He stated afterwards he felt really good about his attempts at 6-7. He tried 6-7.25 at the Top of Iowa West Conference meet two weeks ago and missed those, too.

"I'm definitely not that far away from 6-7," Carlson said. "I need to work on my arch more. I'm not really that flexible and my back is stiff."

Osage's Brooklynn Halbach nabbed the last spot in the 100 hurdles prelims to qualify for Saturday's finals. She'll become the second straight Green Devils hurdler to medal at the state meet.

Forest City's Bethany Warren (400 hurdles) and Shae Dillavou (high jump) snared top-16 finishes.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

