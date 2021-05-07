Lions buy in, see results for Clear Lake boys track and field

Justin Wright is hoping to make it to the Class 3A state track meet in four different events for the Clear Lake boys track and field team.
Except there's just one thing.
The senior isn't even sure what events he'll run in at the state qualifying meet on Thursday at Nevada.
Throughout the course of the spring, Wright has ran in events as short as the open 400-meter dash, to as long as the 3,200-meter run.
"Nothing is certain. I'm just going to see what my coach says after this meet," Wright said during the North Central Conference meet on Thursday. "He's going to make his mind up then. I've got no idea what he's going to throw me in at districts."
At the conference meet in Hampton, Wright helped anchor the 4x800 and distance medley teams to wins, while placing second in the open 1,600 and third in the open 800.
Wright is an embodiment of what head coach Troy Tysdahl has preached to his team. Stay the course, trust the process and give everything you've got whenever and wherever the team needs you.
The Lions dusted the competition, winning eight events and scoring 191 points en route to their first conference meet victory since 1984. The win marks the sixth straight of the season for Clear Lake.
"Having versatile athletes. Not just heavy in the sprints," Tysdahl said. "We're going to feed the cats, have great sprinters, have tough distance runners and versatile jumpers and hurdlers. They've bought in to that and they've put the time in where they work on those skills at different times in practice. They're seeing the results of that."
Although they've made it look easy during the past few weeks, the Lions weren't always winning meets. To start the year, the squad had a few finishes in the top half of teams at meets, but the success wasn't as prevalent as it is now.
Senior Tyson Cooley, who won the conference championship in the high jump, anchored the shuttle hurdle team to a win and placed second in the 110-meter high hurdles, says it took some time for everyone on the team to get back into track and field shape.
"We had to take a lot of time working out and getting our bodies back to where they want to be," Cooley said. "Still not perfect, but we're right where we want to be. We'll get to where our initial goal is."
Both Tysdahl and his athletes are vocal that one of the main reasons that Lions have been so successful is due to a large and versatile set of coaches who have challenged the boys to be the best version of themselves.
Outside of head coach Tysdahl, Tim Dodge works with the sprinters, Tyler Havens leads the distance runners, Doug Daughan works with the throwers, Vernon Johnson teaches the hurdles, Tony Brownlee coaches the jumpers and AJ Feuerbach is a "jack-of-all-trades."
Tysdahl is adamant that his staff is the best in the state. His athletes agree too.
"That's huge for us," Wright said. "We've got a long jump coach, hurdle coach, sprint coach, distance coach... That's their field of expertise. That's what they did in college or high school. They all know what they're talking about."
But even the best coaching falls flat without talented athletes. And that's exactly what the Lions have.
Clear Lake is sitting in the perfect spot moving into the most important meet of the season: the state qualifying meet.
The Lions will be in action at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Nevada.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.