Lions buy in, see results for Clear Lake boys track and field

"Having versatile athletes. Not just heavy in the sprints," Tysdahl said. "We're going to feed the cats, have great sprinters, have tough distance runners and versatile jumpers and hurdlers. They've bought in to that and they've put the time in where they work on those skills at different times in practice. They're seeing the results of that."

Although they've made it look easy during the past few weeks, the Lions weren't always winning meets. To start the year, the squad had a few finishes in the top half of teams at meets, but the success wasn't as prevalent as it is now.

Senior Tyson Cooley, who won the conference championship in the high jump, anchored the shuttle hurdle team to a win and placed second in the 110-meter high hurdles, says it took some time for everyone on the team to get back into track and field shape.

"We had to take a lot of time working out and getting our bodies back to where they want to be," Cooley said. "Still not perfect, but we're right where we want to be. We'll get to where our initial goal is."

Both Tysdahl and his athletes are vocal that one of the main reasons that Lions have been so successful is due to a large and versatile set of coaches who have challenged the boys to be the best version of themselves.