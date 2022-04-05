Lake Mills wins first meet in a decade-plus at Sanger Relays

It has been a long time coming for Lake Mills' girls track and field team to feel the joys of winning a meet.

After over 10 years of not feeling victorious, the Bulldogs were on top of the six-team field at the Sanger Relays on Monday night.

Fueled by the 1-2 finish of Scout Kohagen and Kit Byars in the discus and at least one top-five performance in 15 of the 19 events, Lake Mills totaled 134 points in its outdoor season opener.

"Stoked," Bulldogs head coach Skyler Ahrens said. "This is what we talked about, don't want to jinx us, but I expect to win this. It is something we have been working for."

Avery Eastvold started the day with a victory in the high jump then out of the first heat in the open 100, placed second. That was just the appetizer for the day.

The quartet of Josie Helgeson, Katelyn Rogstad, Emma Taft and Anna Stene won the 800 relay in a time of 2 minutes, 89 seconds. Ella Stene won the 100 hurdles in 16.31 and Avery Eastvold claimed the high jump.

The rest of Lake Mills' points came from its depth. Albeit a young team with jut five seniors, it proved early that a little youth can go a long way.

"It is fun," Ahrens said. "I tell this group everyday, they are something special and they have the ability to be something very special. This is the start."

Now the belief is the Bulldogs can win meets. Ahrens doesn't plan on waiting another 10-plus years to celebrate a track meet victory.

"We'll move some things around," Ahrens said. "This lineup is not the lineup. We'll put it together and makes things happen."

West Hancock's second place finish in the final event of the night, the 1,600-meter relay, broke a tie with Northwood-Kensett to finish runner-up over the Vikings 119-113.

Shelby Goepel had two wins (100 and long jump) as well as a second place finish in the 200-meter dash. The Eagles won the distance medley relay and Dru Hagen ended up with a first place finish in the shot put.

"There's a lot of good things that we saw, a lot of things we can build on," West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger said.

Northwood-Kensett at the most wins of anyone on the night, piling up six. Two of them were by Carly Hengesteg in the open 200 and 400 plus the senior 400 and sprint medley relay quartets.

The Vikings also won the shuttle hurdle relay and had Megan Ocel run the only time of under six minutes in the 1,500.

Newman Catholic's Maggie McBride paced the entire 3,000 race and despite running a time six seconds under 13 minutes, she understands she'll get her time down.

"I felt OK," McBride said. "Honestly, once I'm about three meets in is when I feel pretty good and strong."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

