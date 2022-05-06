Kelly overcoming bad luck with injuries in attempt to snare state meet medal

Question Kennedy Kelly's toughness at your own peril.

She ran all of her junior track and field season almost a full year after suffering a torn Achilles tendon. One of the more serious injuries an athlete, primarily a hurdler like Kelly, can have.

Now, the West Hancock senior has been battling a sprained ankle suffered in April. Counting Thursday's Top of Iowa West Conference meet at Waldorf University, Kelly has ran in two meets.

And there's two weeks left in the season.

"It is definitely something that has hindered her," Eagles head coach Mark Sanger said. "When it was fresh and you take a whole season to heal it up, it is a big deal. You get one shot at it in track season. You don't do it right, you don't have a chance."

Kelly is trying to do something even she admits has been harder than last year, and more nerve-wracking.

Her goals have not moved an inch through this final season setback in wanting to not only qualify for the Class 1A state meet, but leave Drake Stadium in Des Moines with her first career state medal.

"This set me back and my times aren't really good right now," Kelly said. "Making it to state will be my number one goal and once I hopefully do get there, I'm definitely looking to try and place."

This is Kelly's final stage of her prep career. After garnering her third consecutive all-state basketball honor in the winter for the Eagles, she'll bolt to Grand View to keep playing basketball.

She doesn't want to leave any regrets on the track.

"Definitely not the best situation," she stated. "You just have to teach yourself how to work through that. I think I've grown a lot mentally, pretty tough that way."

In basketball, Kelly is as reliable as ever. Rarely does she sit on the bench and over the course of her four years at West Hancock, she hasn't missed many games.

Track has been a different story.

Despite not missing a single meet last spring, she was battling nerves of what could happen if the tendon snapped by clearing a hurdle. That fear didn't hinder her for the season as she was consistently winning meets and performing at a top-eight level.

"She handles adversity pretty well," Sanger said. "If anybody's going to come back and do the things they need to do, it is going to be her. We got one big one left."

This sprained ankle has been different. It has caused more icing and being more cautious in terms of how Kelly is used in meets. At the West Hancock co-ed relays four days ago, she made her season debut.

Her time in the 400 lows was just over 73 seconds. She dropped a full second to place third at the TIC West meet on Thursday. She did sport a noticeable grimace in the final few meters of the race.

"Just trying to get my steps right, not stuttering," Kelly said. "Just working to get my time down for districts. Need to learn how to glide over it a little bit easier so I'm not stuck in the air for so long."

Fundamentals has also been a point in Kelly's form she's been harping herself on. It is not as crisp as it was and she's making a concrete effort to get it back to where it once was.

"I have a lot more pain with this," she noted. "When I first did hurdles, I was like 'Holy cow, my form is not where it used to be' especially going over with my left foot."

Sanger has slowly built Kelly's meet day stamina up. She ran in three events on Thursday, being the 200-meter leg on West Hancock's sprint medley relay and taking the baton as the second leg in the 1,600-meter relay.

What will next week's 1A state qualifier at Northwood-Kensett have in store?

"She'll have to run at least another second or so better," Sanger said. "We'll find out. Get their first and then we'll do what we got to do to try and get the next goal."

The 400 low hurdles field is one of the stronger ones next week. Returning third place finisher at the state meet last year Kiya Johnson of North Butler has the fastest time amongst the potential participants.

Two Northwood-Kensett hurdlers – Lindsey Moore and Carly Hengesteg – plus Bishop Garrigan's Reagan Murphy all have a faster time currently than Kelly. That doesn't faze her.

Only the winner automatically qualifies for the state meet in two weeks. Then throughout the 10 sites in 1A, the state will take the next 14 best performances to Des Moines.

"Doing stretches here and there, icing as much as I can," Kelly said. "Once I don't think about it anymore, I think it will help on the track where I'm not scared, I'm not thinking that's going to be the thing that holds me back."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.