'Joy on the soccer pitch’: Mason City girls soccer season starts fast

Mason City girls soccer head coach Shannon Dykstra tries to remind his girls daily to be grateful for every opportunity they get to lace up the cleats.
The Mohawks' positive approach to practices and games seems to have been working to start the season. Mason City won its first two games of the season by a combined score of 13-0 against Humboldt and Iowa Falls-Alden, before dropping a 5-1 decision to a talented Ames team on Tuesday night.
Still, Dykstra has plenty to be excited about moving forward.
“I’m thrilled with our aggressiveness and I’m thrilled with our approach,” Dykstra said. “We talk every day about having joy on the soccer pitch and they do that. I think they’ve really taken the fight to some of the kids, too. Through the first three games, we’ve shown a willingness to battle and be physical.”
Dykstra says his girls have bought into the system that his coaching staff is pushing. In the same sense, the staff has done a good job learning about their players and how to effectively manage them.
Freshman forward Reggi Spotts says the coaching staff, made up of educators in the Mason City district, have been easy to play for. All of them have been willing to help players when necessary, while pushing a positive attitude.
“There was hard times with the pandemic and everything, so whenever we get on the field we’ve got to be positive and always think that this could be our last time,” Spotts said. “We’ve got to play like it’s our last time.”
Outside of the positive mindset and approach to practices and games, there’s been some things statistically that Dykstra and his staff have been pleased with.
The Mohawks’ willingness to be aggressive has been a major positive, as the squad has recorded 52 shots-on-goal between the first three games of the season.
“We’d like to convert a few more of our chances,” Dykstra said. “We were scoring a lot of goals in the first two games, but boy we had a lot of shots-on-goal. We’d like to get a little better converting there. But as long as we’re creating chances, then I’m pretty happy.”
Mason City has a talented blend of underclassmen and upperclassmen that are still learning how to effectively play with each other. Effort and attitude haven’t been issues for the Mohawks.
Although the Mohawks are still learning to play with each other on the field, the chemistry of the team isn’t something that needs to be addressed.
“We’ve kind of bonded together more and gelled together,” Spotts said. “The seniors have been really good leaders, always bringing us up. When we have to run sprints together, they’re always like, ‘Yeah, let’s go.’”
The loss against the Little Cyclones, who are one of the top teams in the CIML, is a good measuring stick for the program and where the Mohawks want to get to.
“They’re obviously much more familiar with their system and maybe they’re where we want to be,” Dykstra said. “As long as we’re looking forward to getting one day better every day and not taking steps back, that’s what we want.”
The Mohawks will look to improve in the next few days of practice before they take on Waukee at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Mason City.
