'Joy on the soccer pitch’: Mason City girls soccer season starts fast

Mason City girls soccer head coach Shannon Dykstra tries to remind his girls daily to be grateful for every opportunity they get to lace up the cleats.

The Mohawks' positive approach to practices and games seems to have been working to start the season. Mason City won its first two games of the season by a combined score of 13-0 against Humboldt and Iowa Falls-Alden, before dropping a 5-1 decision to a talented Ames team on Tuesday night.

Still, Dykstra has plenty to be excited about moving forward.

“I’m thrilled with our aggressiveness and I’m thrilled with our approach,” Dykstra said. “We talk every day about having joy on the soccer pitch and they do that. I think they’ve really taken the fight to some of the kids, too. Through the first three games, we’ve shown a willingness to battle and be physical.”

Dykstra says his girls have bought into the system that his coaching staff is pushing. In the same sense, the staff has done a good job learning about their players and how to effectively manage them.

Freshman forward Reggi Spotts says the coaching staff, made up of educators in the Mason City district, have been easy to play for. All of them have been willing to help players when necessary, while pushing a positive attitude.