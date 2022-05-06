Indians see quality over quantity approach with state qualifying on horizon

When Brian Hovenga first started coaching track and field, he admittedly wanted to get as many kids into the state meet as possible.

Whether it meant scoring a bunch of team points or none at all, Hovenga wanted his kids to experience the Blue Oval at Drake Stadium. That last part remains true.

The first part? Hovenga has taken a quality over quantity approach.

"If our kids show up and compete the way they did tonight, I won't put anything out the window," Forest City's boys coach said.

The Indians have been under the radar this season with a lot of their meets cancelled to the colder spring season North Iowa has gotten. Still, if Thursday was any indication, they could be peaking at the right time.

Joey Hovinga won two events, Dakota Carlson reached a new lifetime best in the high jump and Forest City claimed its second straight Top of Iowa West Conference title on its home track at Waldorf University.

It was the culmination of a night where it honored its senior class, which Hovenga said hadn't happened since 2017.

"We've got some stellar seniors, so good night for them," Hovenga said.

There's top-end talent that has the potential to score major team points in two weeks at the Class 2A state meet, led by Hovinga and Carlson.

After qualifying for the Drake Relays for the first time in his prep career, Carlson gained valuable experience of being in that environment, albeit inside the old Fieldhouse adjacent to Drake Stadium, last week.

He cleared 6 feet, 6 inches on his first attempt on Thursday and got three good jumps in at 6-07.25.

"It feels really good," Carlson said. "Anything helps with form, drilling."

Hovinga has continued on his trajectory from his top-10 performance at the state cross country meet in the fall. He ran all three true distance events plus the 800-meter leg of the distance medley relay.

As of Friday, Hovinga is the top seed in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. His time in the two-mile and mile is third best in 2A behind Carson Houg and Aaron Fynaardt of Des Moines Christian.

"What I've been kind of assuming is the 3,200, distance medley, and the 1,600 and the 800 will be up to me," Hovinga said. "I do feel like the 3,200 I'll be going for that placing."

There is going to be some tweaks to the lineup that Hovenga will put out for the 2A state qualifier in Osage next week. Outside of Carlson and Hovinga, three other individuals are in the top-five.

In terms of relays, the only quartet Forest City isn't in position to potentially qualify for the state meet is the 3,200-meter relay. The other six, it is either second, third or fourth.

The top-two finishers from each of the eight sites will claim a spot at the state meet. From there, the state will take the next eight best performances.

"I still have kids that are not satisfied where they're at, but we're headed in the right direction," Hovenga said.

Twelve points is what the Indians ended up with last spring in Des Moines. Hovinga accounted for three of them, but that is expected to increase. Carlson could exceed Elijah Weaver's fifth place mark in the high jump.

It will likely come down to their quartets. The only one they medaled in was the distance medley, placing third. Jack Thompson and Vinton Feldman are sprinters that have state meet experience aiming for repeat trips.

"Our team is still a very strong team all-around," Hovinga said. "This year, a lot of people have been really stepping up. Once we get to state, we'll be going hard for points."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

