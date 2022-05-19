Ian Collins repeats as high jump champion in similar situation

DES MOINES – Ian Collins felt like he needed to prove something on Thursday.

His ankle remains less than 100 percent, but that hasn't slowed him down. He cleared 6 feet, 8 inches at the Class 3A state qualifier last week. He cleared it again at the 2022 state track and field championships.

"This whole year, even at Drake (Relays), everybody counted me out," the Charles City senior said. "I walked in here like the eyes were on me. It is a happy moment I can prove everybody wrong."

You can say that again.

When the bar raised to 6-9, Collins cleared it on his second attempt and Noble missed it on his third and that was all she wrote in giving Collins his second straight high jump title at Drake Stadium.

"It is just excitement right now," Collins said. "I had confidence that I could do it, but I hadn't done it yet this year. Happy with how today went, even though I got sunburnt."

Comets jump coach Eric Hoefer watched his star go from barely clearing 6-4 at times to leaping five inches more. It allowed him to just speak freely on what he and a bunch others witness.

"Turbulence is a good word to use," Hoefer said. "On those days where we wondered whether that ankle was going to get any better, he did not doubt, always believed it would get better.

"He is so mentally strong. We could tell the last couple of weeks that his ankle was getting better. And you saw that today."

Collins and North Polk's Jack Noble dueled for the second straight state meet for high jump supremacy. The result remained the same.

Both of them were the remaining jumpers after 6-6. They both passed on 6-7 and went immediately to 6-8. Both cleared it and the bar rose to 6-9 for the second straight state meet.

Collins cleared it on his second jump and Noble missed his final one. Still, their relationship has grown over the last couple of years.

"We talk more and more every time we are here," Collins said. "There is a mutual respect and happy for each other's successes."

Collins had three attempts at 6-10 and all of them barely missed. He wanted the chance to clear 7-feet even, but just wasn't in the cards. He'll go for a second straight long jump title on Friday.

"(The ankle) has gotten a lot stronger," Collins said. "Still not a lot of movement. Still some pain. I got nationals in a couple of weeks so hopefully then, it will be perfect."

Hoefer and Collins agreed the form has gotten to the point where it does resemble the spring of 2021. Even though the start wasn't ideal, the finish was oh so sweet.

Afterwards, Collins shared an embrace with Hoefer and Charles City head coach Ryan Rahmiller.

"I'm still not convinced he's at 100 percent, but his close to 100 percent than most people's 150 percent," Hoefer said. "That ability to strike so quickly from the ground, we saw that explosiveness today."

There was nearly a Collins sibling sweep.

Keely Collins, a Charles City sophomore, went into a jump-off with Central DeWitt's Soren Maricle. They had the same line of only one miss at 5-4 and they both missed three attempts at 5-8.

The bar for the jump-off started at 5-8, then dropped to 5-7. Both were misses by Collins and Maricle.

"I was pretty nervous," Collins said.

When the bar dropped to 5-6, Maricle cleared it and Collins missed it. It was a runner-up finish for the Comet, one that she is far from upset about to leave with her second consecutive state medal.

"It feels good, I like it here," she said.

Her lifetime best of 5-6 was tied. She felt like her attempts at 5-8, but admitted some things need to be tweaked in order to clear that height next spring.

"Being more aggressive in my plant foot and just go for it," Collins said.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL freshman Charlee Morton earned her first career state medal with a seventh place finish in the discus. She was seeded fifth coming into the meet.

Her final throw in the prelims of 125-04 vaulted her from 22nd to fifth in the blink of an eye.

"I knew I had nothing to lose," Morton said. "Just needed to relax because I knew I could do it."

She'll have the shot put on Friday, but she was brimming with happiness after Thursday's showing.

"Knowing I have more time to grow made me even more excited," Morton said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

