Ian Collins becomes Drake Champion with clutch jump

DES MOINES – Ian Collins grazed the 6-feet, 7-inch bar in the high jump not once, but twice Thursday afternoon.
As he approached his final attempt, the Charles City junior knew he needed to make an adjustment.
It turned out to be a championship adjustment.
Collins contorted his body a little bit more to clear 6-7 – the only one to hit that height – to leave the 111th running of the Drake Relays presented by Xtream powered by Mediacom with a white flag.
It marks a new season-best for Collins. It's the first time a jumper from Charles City left with at least a medal since Nathan Buss finished in eighth in 2012.
"Every jump is another chance to move on forward," Collins said. "I knew it kept hitting my calf, I tried to kick my feet as fast as I could. It is pretty cool."
The field that Collins defeated featured two guys that jumped 6-9 and two that cleared over 6-7.
Noah James from Treynor and Tate Zalasky from Ames joined Collins in the final three. James, one of the state leaders, went 0-for-3 at 6-7.
Collins was second and cleared it, while donning a mask, and let out an emphatic roar.
"I work on form everyday in practice," Collins said.
He tried three times to clear 6-9, but missed all of them. Still, leaving Drake Stadium with a first place finish didn't leave him too upset.
His triumph didn't make finishing runner-up in the long jump easier to swallow.
Collins flew 22-11 on his fifth attempt to take the lead in the event. He was outdone by Cooper DeJean from OABCIG, an Iowa football recruit, by a quarter of an inch.
"My goal was to come in and place top-3 in both events," Collins said. "I'm happy with that, now it's on to state."
This all came from a guy that didn't start long jumping until two weeks ago.
Thursday morning was just his third time being entered in the long jump this season.
"I just kind of figured it out pretty quickly," Collins said. "I guess I have a natural jumping ability."
The Comets left Des Moines with another medalist, too.
Kiki Connell, nearly 20 minutes after finishing last in the 800-meter run, pulled it together in the 1,500 and set a new lifetime best of 4:47.09.
Connell, signed to continue her running career at Northern Iowa, was tripped up just entering the final lap of the half-mile and couldn't recover.
She was bunched in at the start of the 1,500 but still found a way to create some separation to place sixth overall.
"She turned a negative and made it into a positive," Charles City head coach Amanda Rahmiller said. "She didn't wallow. It was just get yourself into position to do well. You could just tell she knew exactly what she needed to do."
The only other medalist from the area was from Osage's Paige Kisley in the 100 hurdles. She cruised to a win in the second heat in a new season-best time of 15.55 seconds while facing a headwind.
When it was all said and done, Kisley finished seventh. It's a 22-place improvement from when she entered the same event two springs ago.
"We've had some bad weather in Northern Iowa, so having some sunshine was nice," Kisley said. "Just trusting the process, believing in my coaches and my training. Really believing in myself, too."
The other Green Devils star, junior Meredith Street, didn't get a chance to run her two individual events.
She was pulled from the 100-meter and 400-meter dashes. Street, a UNI commit, barely snuck into the fastest event of the day and had the fourth-fastest time in the open 400-meter.
Osage head coach Tom Muller said she is battling a lingering injury. It will not end her season.
The rest of the area struggled on a day where the sun was shining with not a single cloud in the sky.
St. Ansgar's Riley Witt (1,600) and Mason City's Christian Rodriguez (400 hurdles) and the Mohawks 1,600 relay each registered top-12 finishes.
Osage girls and Mason City boys each placed 13th in the shuttle hurdle relay.
Three throwers – Charles City's Tino Tamayo (discus) and Carly Stevenson (shot put) plus the Saints' Sage Hulshizer (discus) – to go along with Jada Williams of Mason City in the 100 dash placed inside the top-25.
Track and Field
Drake Relays
At Drake Stadium, Des Moines
Individual results (top-3 + locals)
Sprint medley relay -- 1. Ames (Eliana Deardorff, Ireland Buss, Morgan Engels, Cameron Moon), 1:48.92; 2. Dubuque Wahlert (1:49.09); 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (1:49.23)
3,000 -- Shewaye Johnson (Ballard), 9:46.88; 2. Lauren McMahon (Ankeny), 9:59.15; 3. Lauren Schulze (Valley), 10:01.00
3,200 -- 1. Nate Mueller (ADM, Adel), 9:09.88; 2. Quinton Orr (Humboldt), 9:12.69; 3. Will Lohr (Sioux City North), 9:16.51
Girls 3,200 relay -- 1. Southeast Polk (Grace Larkins, Libby Hartz, Mattison Plummer, Jenna Francois), 9:19.90; 2. Johnston (9:27.50); 3. Waukee (9:30.91)
Boys 3,200 relay -- 1. Cedar Falls (Will Eastman, Alex Mujica, Jack Jorgensen, TJ Tomlyanovich), 7:53.37; 2. Iowa City Liberty (7:54.63); 3. Sioux City North (8:03.41)
Girls shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Waukee (Harris, Winger, Weers, Carney), 1:01.21; 2. Dowling Catholic (1:04.56); 3. Cedar Falls (1:06.51); 13. Osage (Dodd, Aschenbrenner, Halbach, Kisley), 1:10.24
Boys shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (Pakkebier, Bartels, White, Lovell), 57.95; 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (58.56); 3. Dowling Catholic (59.92); 13. Mason City (Hobart, Johnson, Arndt-Sublett, Rolon), 1:04.18
Girls 100 dash -- 1. Holly Daux (Sioux City West), 12.34; 2. Jessica Kyne (Des Moines Hoover), 12.46; 3. Claire Farrell (Norwalk), 12.55; 24. Jada Williams (Mason City), 13.225
Boys 100 dash -- 1. Titus Christiansen (Southeast Polk), 10.94; 2. Carter Erickson (Indianola), 11.04; 3. Cooper DeJean (OABCIG), 11.05
Distance medley relay -- 1. Ames (Sam Armstrong, DeAndre Isaac, Savion Coleman, Aniey Akok), 3:32.03; 2. Iowa City High (3:35.10); 3. Clear Creek-Amana (3:35.28)
Girls 400 dash -- 1. Ainsley Erzen (Carlisle), 56.28; 2. Audrey Biermann (Western Dubuque), 56.99; 3. Claire Farrell (Norwalk), 57.16
Boys 400 dash -- 1. TJ Tomlyanovich (Cedar Falls), 48.11; 2. Tyrese Miller (Ankeny), 48.44; 3. Brayden Wollan (Underwood), 48.94; 12. Braden Powers (St. Ansgar), 51.03
400 wheelchair -- 1. Evan Corell (Waukee), 51.96; 2. Wyatt Willand (Northwood-Kensett), 54.57; 3. Koda Beland (Cedar Falls), 1:33.26
Girls 800 relay -- 1. Ames (Cameron Moon, Olivia Jones, Ellie Lynch, Morgan Engels), 1:42.36; 2. Waukee (1:43.61); 3. Dubuque Wahlert (1:43.95)
Boys 800 relay -- 1. Southeast Polk (Joel Hackbarth, Titus Christiansen, Xavier Nwankpa, Caleb LeClair), 1:28.36; 2. West Des Moines Valley (1:28.55); 3. Ankeny (1:29.38)
Girls 100 hurdles -- 1. Mackenzie Carney (Waukee), 14.69; 2. Natalie Harris (Waukee), 15.03; 3. Kelly Proesch (North Cedar), 15.12; 7. Paige Kisley (Osage), 15.55
Boys 110 hurdles -- 1. Drew Bartels (CR Kennedy), 14.40; 2. Adam Wright (Dowling), 14.55; 3. Mason Thompson (Ankeny), 14.71
Girls 800 run -- 1. Ainsley Erzen (Carlisle), 2:13.73; 2. Kathryn Vortherms (Ankeny Centennial), 2:15.50; 3. Emma Bock (Solon), 2:15.99; 16. Kiki Connell (Charles City), 2:24.19
Boys 800 run -- 1. Aniey Akok (Ames), 1:56.01; 2. Craig Alan Becker (Atlantic), 1:56.51; 3. Tony Schmitz (Pella), 1:57.18
Girls 400 hurdles -- 1. Mackenzie Carney (Waukee), 1:04.39; 2. Darci Wiseman (Winterest), 1:04.49; 3. Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley), 1:04.79
Boys 400 hurdles -- 1. Tegan Bock (Boone), 53.70; 2. Sid Schaaf (Treynor), 54.84; 3. Matthew Kruse (Dubuque Senior), 55.09; 12. Christian Rodriguez (Mason City), 57.49
1,500 run -- 1. Ashlyn Keeney (Iowa City Liberty), 4:39.24; 2. Shewaye Johnson (Ballard), 4:44.97; 3. Lauren Schulze (Valley), 4:45.51; 6. Kiki Connell (Charles City), 4:47.09
1,600 run -- 1. Nate Mueller (ADM, Adel), 4:18.54; 2. Kole Sommer (Pleasant Valley), 4:20.66; 3. Brady Griebel (Bellevue), 4:20.93; 10. Riley Witt (St. Ansgar), 4:26.37
Girls 400 relay -- 1. Waukee (Sehansa Karunatilaka, Kynzi Winger, Kaliyah Perry, Natalie Harris), 48.59; 2. Ankeny (48.90); 3. Madrid (49.38); 36. Mason City (Rosa Monarch, Ariel Lee, Gwen Fisher, Jada Williams), 52.09; 46. Osage (Brooklyn Halbach, Meredith Street, Claudia Aschenbrenner, Paige Kisley), 54.04
Boys 400 relay -- 1. Southeast Polk (Joel Hackbarth, Titus Christiansen, Xavier Nwankpa, Caleb LeClair), 42.39; 2. West Des Moines Valley (42.43); 3. Indianola (43.06)
Girls 1,600 relay -- 1. Ames (Olivia Jones, Ellie Lynch, Morgan Engels, Cameron Moon), 3:59.46; 2. Southeast Polk (4:02.69); 3. Davenport Assumption (4:03.74)
Boys 1,600 relay -- 1. Cedar Falls (Alex Mujica, TJ Tomlyanovich, Joel Burris, Will Eastman), 3:16.67; 2. Ankeny Centennial (3:22.54); 3. West Des Moines Valley (3:22.68); 11. Mason City (Kale Hobart, Christian Rodriguez, James Fingalsen, Jalen Wynter), 3:28.47
Girls high jump -- 1. Miracle Ailes (Keokuk), 5-07.75; T2. Maddie Olson (Sheldon), 5-05.75; T2. Layanna Green (Waukee), 5-05.75; 4. Reagan Dahlquist (Waverly-Shell Rock), 5-05.75
Boys high jump -- 1. Ian Collins (Charles City), 6-7; 2. Noah James (Treynor), 6-5; 3. Tate Zalasky (Ames), 6-5
Girls long jump -- 1. Shay Sinnard (Carroll), 18-00.25; 2. Kylee Sallee (Hudson), 17-06.75; 3. Miracle Ailes (Keokuk), 17-05.25
Boys long jump -- 1. Cooper DeJean (OABCIG), 22-11.25; 2. Ian Collins (Charles City), 22-11.00; 3. Drew Bartels (CR Kennedy), 22-09.50
Girls shot put -- 1. Jadan Brumbaugh (Mt. Pleasant), 43-03.00; 2. Kelsey Fields (Creston), 41-05.00; 3. Faith DeRonde (Oskaloosa), 40-01.50; T21. Carly Stevenson (Charles City), 35-11.75
Boys shot put -- 1. Kody Huisman (Pella), 58-07; 2. Garret Wenger (Marion), 57-07.75; 3. Zach Verzani (Lawton Bronson), 56-03.75
Girls discus -- 1. Sophia Dykstra (Oskaloosa), 140-1; 2. Myah Brinker (Cedar Falls), 130-10; 3. Kendal Clark (Humboldt), 128-09
Boys discus -- 1. Lance Pryor (Woodbine), 185-0; 2. McKade Jelinek (Linn-Mar), 178-9; 3. Kody Huisman (Pella), 177-5; 21. Tino Tamayo (Charles City), 141-6; 23. Sage Hulshizer (St. Ansgar), 135-5
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.