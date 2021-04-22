Ian Collins becomes Drake Champion with clutch jump

"She turned a negative and made it into a positive," Charles City head coach Amanda Rahmiller said. "She didn't wallow. It was just get yourself into position to do well. You could just tell she knew exactly what she needed to do."

The only other medalist from the area was from Osage's Paige Kisley in the 100 hurdles. She cruised to a win in the second heat in a new season-best time of 15.55 seconds while facing a headwind.

When it was all said and done, Kisley finished seventh. It's a 22-place improvement from when she entered the same event two springs ago.

"We've had some bad weather in Northern Iowa, so having some sunshine was nice," Kisley said. "Just trusting the process, believing in my coaches and my training. Really believing in myself, too."

The other Green Devils star, junior Meredith Street, didn't get a chance to run her two individual events.

She was pulled from the 100-meter and 400-meter dashes. Street, a UNI commit, barely snuck into the fastest event of the day and had the fourth-fastest time in the open 400-meter.

Osage head coach Tom Muller said she is battling a lingering injury. It will not end her season.