Hope returns: Area track teams excited as Drake Relays return

The Drake Relays are back, and for the first time in what seems like forever, North Iowa’s spring sports season is about to begin.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the spring season, devastating North Iowa’s senior athletes who were hoping for one last chance to represent their schools on the athletic field. Initially, the season was pushed back to May 1, but after the pandemic continued to worsen, the IHSAA and IGHSAU made the choice to ax the season before it could ever begin.
On Tuesday, a ray of hope peaked through in the new year, as the Drake University Athletic Department announced that the Drake Relays are back on this year, with COVID-19 protocols being strictly enforced.
“It’s incredibly exciting to have the opportunity to get somewhat of a sense of normalcy back,” Mason City head track and field coach Tyler Ketelsen said. “Having that track and field season and having that prestigious Drake Relays back, and its awesome that they are providing that opportunity for kids to be able to shoot for.”
After two years away from the track, the Mohawks go into a new season with high expectations, and several athletes that Ketelsen believes are capable of qualifying for the Relays, including senior Christian Rodriguez in the 400 low hurdles, junior Reed Johnson in the high jump, and junior Breyden Christensen in the distance events.
“Those would be our top (three) returning individuals that we feel like have the best chance to qualify,” Ketelsen said. “Now, who knows how the running events shape up, with sprinters and distance guys? You never know, we might get a surprise out of a young kid that just hasn’t had the opportunity in a couple of years.”
At West Hancock High School, a new track season brings with it an attitude of gratefulness. The chance to have a season at all is exciting.
“I hate to say it, but sometimes I hear coaches in other sports complaining about having to do this or having to do that,” Eagles’ head coach Matthew Welp said. “I look at them, and remind them, at least you are getting a season.”
For the Eagles, shot putter Amanda Chizek and hurdler Josef Smith are the most recent athletes to participate in the Drake Relays, back in 2019. Smith ran the 110 meter hurdles in 15.70 seconds, while Chizek finished 12th in the shot put with a mark of 37-1.25.
Things will look a bit different this season at Drake, as all high school events will all take place on April 22, and in the 4x100 relay, the amount of qualifying teams has been reduced from 96 to 48.
All running events other than the 4x100 will be run as finals.
The relays are a special annual event for the state’s elite high-schoolers, as it provides them an opportunity to compete at the same event as some of the top college and professional athletes. This year, according to Welp, that opportunity feels even more special.
“The opportunity to run in front of fans is something that is limited at other meets,” Welp said. “When you have that many yelling fans that really, really enjoy track and field surrounding you the whole time, and cheering you on the whole way, I think that is what really makes Drake special. Just the fans that go there and support the sport.”
Iowa’s high school track athletes will start practice on March 1, with the first meet scheduled for March 8. The Drake Relays are scheduled to take place from April 21-April 24.
