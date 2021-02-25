Hope returns: Area track teams excited as Drake Relays return

“Those would be our top (three) returning individuals that we feel like have the best chance to qualify,” Ketelsen said. “Now, who knows how the running events shape up, with sprinters and distance guys? You never know, we might get a surprise out of a young kid that just hasn’t had the opportunity in a couple of years.”

At West Hancock High School, a new track season brings with it an attitude of gratefulness. The chance to have a season at all is exciting.

“I hate to say it, but sometimes I hear coaches in other sports complaining about having to do this or having to do that,” Eagles’ head coach Matthew Welp said. “I look at them, and remind them, at least you are getting a season.”

For the Eagles, shot putter Amanda Chizek and hurdler Josef Smith are the most recent athletes to participate in the Drake Relays, back in 2019. Smith ran the 110 meter hurdles in 15.70 seconds, while Chizek finished 12th in the shot put with a mark of 37-1.25.

Things will look a bit different this season at Drake, as all high school events will all take place on April 22, and in the 4x100 relay, the amount of qualifying teams has been reduced from 96 to 48.