Hobart rebounds from 110 slip up, runs new PR to medal in 400 lows

DES MOINES – If not for clipping the eighth hurdle, Kale Hobart felt like he was in the mix for a top-eight spot in the Class 4A 110 high hurdle finals.

His prelim time of 15.24 seconds was one of his best this season. That all of a sudden lit a fire in the Mason City junior to take a chance in the 400 low hurdles around an hour later.

"It really pushed me to try and get my medal," Hobart said.

For an athlete that does everything in the River Hawks athletics program, he's got his first piece of high school hardware.

Hobart ran a new personal best of 55.82 seconds out of lane three in the second heat and made it stick for a seventh place finish to give him a medal at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium.

"It feels great, man," Hobart said. "I love track and I've always looked forward to getting medals."

Mason City head coach Tyler Ketelsen stated that Friday was just the sixth time in Hobart's career he has ran the 400 hurdles. It will likely turn into a go-to event next spring.

"I'm so proud of Kale," Ketelsen said. "We kind of wanted to wait until this year to have him do it because we wanted to get him a little stronger. We knew this would be a great event for him.

"When we started having do it midseason, we knew he was going to be special in this event."

Hurdling has been in Hobart's blood since middle school. There was the general interest in it plus enjoying it, but in the beginning, he did it because he wasn't the fastest kid on the track.

It was event that clicked for him.

"It was an instant love," Hobart said.

Ketelsen knew what he was getting in Hobart once he entered high school. There was the combo of pure talent plus determination to better himself each time out.

"He had such great form and technique," Ketelsen said. "I'm glad he's only a junior."

Race strategy has been Hobart's biggest obstacle in running sub-56 in the 400 lows. For much of the year, he'll run his first 200 fast to get out in front, but lose gas in the tank for the stretch run.

That was far from the case on Friday.

His opening 200 was enough to keep in striking distance of a win in the second heat and his final 200 was stronger and he closed to place runner-up amongst that group of eight.

"I really paced myself and I had a really good finish," Hobart said.

"He hit his pacing times perfectly," Ketelsen added. "It was always his goal to go sub-56. He stuck to his game plan."

He'll have the shuttle hurdle and 1,600 relays left to go on Saturday for a guaranteed two medals. He was in four events at last year's state meet and that experience has paid off in his second trip to Des Moines.

And then some.

"Last year gave me more confidence," Hobart said. "I've looked for a medal in every single one of my events."

Justyn Rivera (long jump) and Van Wasieck (shot put) each placed top-20 in their respective events. The River Hawks 800 relay ran a new season-best time of 1:30.78 as they won the first heat and their distance medley relay placed 17th.

Mason City's 1,600 quartet that won a Drake Relays white flag will go for a double title as they ran the sixth fastest time in the prelims. It will be a fast final with two teams that ran sub-3:22 and five others were within half-of-a-second of each other.

Mason City's 400 relay and junior Rosa Monarch in the 100 hurdles both finished top-20 in the prelims, but neither will make the final.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

