Historic hurdlers: Central Springs boys gear up for district meet

Jay and Sandy Thede have been coaching track and field in some form or fashion for 51 years at Central Springs.
When asked about where the current batch of boys hurdlers rank in the long list of hurdlers they’ve coached over the past five decades, the husband and wife duo didn’t miss a beat.
“They’re the best,” Sandy Thede said. “They’re absolutely the best. We used to finish in conference in about third or fourth. That was nice, because we got some points. This year it’s like they want to be the best.”
The shuttle hurdle relay team of juniors Zak Molstad and Owen Dannen, and seniors Josh Stepleton and Tyler Marino have set the new school record, won the Top of Iowa East conference title and have the district-leading time of 1 minute, 3.91 seconds.
On top of that, Stepleton has the district best 110-meter high hurdles time of 15.56 seconds and Marino won the race in 15.99 seconds at the conference meet last Thursday.
The success is contagious, as the Panthers took second place in the team race at conferences.
“It’s all led by our hurdle team though,” Central Springs head coach Brian Fessler said. “A lot of things that we’ve done has stemmed around them. I don’t even think they know how good they are. There’s no superstar in there, but they’re all really solid.”
At the start of the year, the foursome didn’t know how they would perform. The loss of the spring season in 2020 loomed large in the back of their minds. Surely, the time away from the track would only hurt their times.
Instead, the boys came out and beat nine other teams to win the event at the season's opening meet in Eagle Grove. The confidence started to build.
“I think they really didn’t believe in themselves at the beginning,” Sandy Thede said. “After about the second and third win, they were like ‘Hey, I think we can do this.’”
The two seniors on the relay team have experienced plenty of individual success as well. Stepleton has won many 110-meter high hurdle races this season and currently has the best time heading into districts.
His confidence was high heading into the race at last Thursday’s Top of Iowa East conference meet. But during the race, his arm hit the runner next to him, which resulted in him mistiming his jump over the seventh hurdle. He hit the hurdle and crashed hard in front of the grandstand.
“I’m basically trying to put it behind me,” Stepleton said. “As soon as the race was over. I mean, it’s only conference and it’s not like it’s qualifying for state yet.”
Stepleton’s slight mistake gave Marino, who has been slowly getting better all season, the perfect opportunity to take the conference crown. And that’s exactly what he did.
Marino ran a personal best time of 15.99 on Thursday and took the individual event win.
“I got to the seventh hurdle and I was with the North Butler kid and Josh and I was like, 'OK, I think I could really win here,'” Marino said. “I won and it was awesome.”
Only half a second separates Stepleton and Marino’s personal best times in the race. However, Stepleton sits at first and Marino sits in fifth in the district standings. Only the top two finishers and the next eight best times qualify for the state meet.
The slightest differences in times mean that the race on Thursday is anyone’s ball game.
“I plan on running an even better race than I did at conference,” Marino said. “I really think I can. I’m just going to fight for it and refuse to lose.”
However important a top-two individual finish is to both the seniors, the duo might be even more excited about the shuttle hurdle relay race.
At the moment, the team’s season best time sits as the sixth best in Class 2A. But the best time, held by Green County, is only 1.47 seconds faster.
According to Fessler, the boys are just now hitting their peak, which could make the next couple weeks a very fun time to be a Central Springs track and field fan.
“Our goal on Thursday is to qualify for state. We’ll have a pretty confident mindset going into that,” Stepleton said. “Then, the goal is to win it all."
The Central Springs hurdlers will be in action at the Class 2A, District 2 qualifying meet at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Hudson.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.