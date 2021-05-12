Historic hurdlers: Central Springs boys gear up for district meet

At the start of the year, the foursome didn’t know how they would perform. The loss of the spring season in 2020 loomed large in the back of their minds. Surely, the time away from the track would only hurt their times.

Instead, the boys came out and beat nine other teams to win the event at the season's opening meet in Eagle Grove. The confidence started to build.

“I think they really didn’t believe in themselves at the beginning,” Sandy Thede said. “After about the second and third win, they were like ‘Hey, I think we can do this.’”

The two seniors on the relay team have experienced plenty of individual success as well. Stepleton has won many 110-meter high hurdle races this season and currently has the best time heading into districts.

His confidence was high heading into the race at last Thursday’s Top of Iowa East conference meet. But during the race, his arm hit the runner next to him, which resulted in him mistiming his jump over the seventh hurdle. He hit the hurdle and crashed hard in front of the grandstand.

“I’m basically trying to put it behind me,” Stepleton said. “As soon as the race was over. I mean, it’s only conference and it’s not like it’s qualifying for state yet.”