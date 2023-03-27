Kale Hobart never took it easy on his younger brother, Drew. Whether it was home wrestling matches or one-on-one basketball games, Kale wasn’t accustomed to letting Drew win.

Drew, who is now a freshman in high school, claims he picked up his fair share of victories against Kale. While the elder Hobart didn’t expressly admit he’d ever lost to his brother, he did concede that Drew might be a better natural athlete than he is.

“He’s been a pretty natural athlete,” Kale said. “I wasn’t as gifted as him. He’s doing great. He’s working pretty hard.”

Before this year, Kale and Drew had only competed against each other informally. During the 2023 track season, however, that has changed.

The Hobarts most recently ran against each other in 55-meter hurdles at the Wartburg College Invitational in Waverly. Kale recorded a career-best 7.91-second time to place second in the event.

Drew wasn’t far behind his brother, finishing about half a second slower than Kale. His 8.35-second time was good for seventh.

“There have already been a couple times this season where they’ve been in the same heat, in the same race, in the same hurdles,” Mason City boys’ track and field coach Tyler Ketelsen said. “It just makes me laugh and kind of smile. It’s such a cool thing. It’s got to be a special thing for their family too.”

This year will serve as Kale and Drew’s only opportunity to compete together at the varsity level. Kale will graduate from Mason City High School this spring and eventually move on to Central College in Pella, where he will participate in football and track and field.

Because their time competing together at the varsity level is limited, Drew and Kale aren’t taking anything for granted.

“I never expected it, honestly,” Drew said of competing with Kale at the varsity level. “I didn’t think I was going to get up to that level as a freshman, but the opportunity came. It’s just a lot of fun.”

Unlike Drew, Kale isn’t surprised his younger brother made the varsity football and track teams. Kale pointed out that he was a pretty good training partner for Drew while they were growing up.

“I didn’t always like him the best,” Kale said. “As we’ve grown older, we’ve gotten really, really close. Just pushing each other and encouraging each other has been really, really good.”

While the Hobarts have enjoyed competing against each other on the track, both Kale and Drew said two passes on the gridiron have highlighted their year together.

In a game against Marion on Oct. 14, Kale, who was the Riverhawks’ starting quarterback this season, threw two passes to Drew. The younger Hobart hauled both throws in and gained 12 yards.

“It was a lot of fun, especially hearing over the speakers saying, ‘Hobart to Hobart,’” Drew said. “It’s really, really cool, especially because it’s his last year and my first year. It was a really fun experience.”

Even after Kale leaves Mason City at the end of the school year, his impact will still be felt by his brother. Drew said Kale showed him how to pursue his goals and demonstrated the work ethic required to be a successful multisport athlete.

“I mean, he’s an insanely hard-worker,” Drew said. “He never takes off a practice. That’s what I try to be like. Of course, it pays off being a Drake (Relays) qualifier and things like that.”