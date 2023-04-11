OSAGE – It was a care free day for Charles City’s Keely Collins.

The two-time state medalist and Drake Relays medalist in the high jump had zero worries at the Osage girls’ track meet Tuesday in Osage.

And without a doubt, that attitude worked well as Collins went higher than she’s ever went before when she cleared her first attempt at 5-feet, 7-inches to break her own school record.

“I came into today just hoping to win,” Collins said. “I really didn’t over think it. It is crazy. I haven’t PR’d since freshmen year… I didn’t think it would ever happen.”

Collins, who had already met the blue standard for the Drake Relays, had three good cracks at 5-8, but was tripped up each time.

Her performance also came on a night where it was expected two of the best high jumpers in the state were expected to compete, but New Hampton state medalist Carlee Rochford, who has also meet the Relays blue standard (5-5) did not compete.

“My first one was a pretty good, the second one was alright, but that third one I could tell I was getting pretty tired,” Collins said of her three cracks at 5-8.

But she definitely feels her performance is a great momentum builder with the Drake Relays just two weeks away.

“Not thinking about it….but nice weather helped, too,” Collins said of the key to her big day. “I’m hopeful to build on this. That is the goal.”

Collins also ran a winning leg on the Comet’s shuttle hurdle relay.

Charles City also got a win in the shot put from Leah Stewart with a winning toss of 36-9 ¾.

The host Green Devils saw Nebraska-Omaha commit Katelyn Johnston sweep the 800 (2:31.14) and 3,000 (11:02.73), and she took second in the 1,500 while running the second left of the second-place 4x400 relay.

Johnston said she was pleased with her performance, but admits she is not where she wants to be. Part of the reason, Johnston said, is she missed three weeks of training after coming down with an illness right after the girls’ basketball season.

“I think they were all good races. I had really strong competition in them all,” Johnston said. “I had a sickness early on, found out right after the UNI Indoor, so I had to sit out a couple of weeks and Drake pretty much got taken away because of that.

“But I’m so excited for state, because personally that is what matters most to me and doing my best there. Yeah, I’m a little behind right now but I’m getting back to where I used to be.”

Looking to sweep the distance events, Johnston was passed by Crestwood's Kenzie Shea on the third trip around the oval and finished five seconds ahead of Johnston in 5:11.83.

Osage also a big night Johnston’s younger sister, Jacey Johnston who won the 100 (13.55), 200 (27.89), 400 (1:00.84) and ran a leg of the 4x400.

Erika Power tied the school record with a throw of 118-9 to win the discus. Brooklyn Halbach grabbed the win in the 100 hurdles in 17.51.

The efforts helped Osage win the team title with 132 points. New Hampton was second with 105.

Newman Catholic's Liz Kruckenberg took third in the long jump with a best leap of 14-10 1/2 to highlight the Knights' meet.