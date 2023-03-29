Two throwers ruled the 2023 Saint Ansgar Coed Relays Tuesday. The Saints’ Maddie Hillman and Ryan Hackbart won four events combined.

Hillman — who is a senior — reigned supreme the girls’ shot put and discus throw. She registered a 35’ 3” throw in the shot put and followed that performance with a 105’ 1” toss in the discus.

“I felt really good for the first outdoor meet of the season,” Hillman said Tuesday. “I think I’m just going to keep building off of that. I put a lot of hard work into the preseason.”

Hillman’s efforts pushed the Saint Ansgar girls to first place in the team standings at the end of the meet. Saint Ansgar cruised past the likes of Northwood-Kensett, Osage and Newman Catholic. The Saints finished the meet with 137 points.

“I thought they did a nice job,” Saint Ansgar girls’ track and field coach Phil Baldus said of his team’s performance. “We had a meet last week, and it was good to get started indoors. But yeah, the kids did a pretty good job. It’s cold and you just gotta hang in there and battle away. They hung in there and battled away, so it was good.”

Hackbart was the Saints’ top-performing male athlete. Like Hillman, he placed first in both the shot put and discus. Hackbart flung the shot 46’ 10,” finishing almost five feet ahead of the rest of the field.

Hackbart’s 142’ 8” discus throw was a career best. His toss went seven feet further than that of his teammate, Ethan Brown, who finished second.

“I mean, it was a good outing in disc,” Hackbart said. “I threw my PR today, which felt good. I know I’ve been shooting and working really hard toward that. Shot was good too. Not my best day, but I think the cold had a little effect on that.”

Hackbart and Hillman’s impressive performances came in difficult conditions. Temperatures topped out at just over 40 degrees and wind gusts of 15 mph swirled.

Both Hillman and Hackbart said the cold and windy conditions impacted their performances in the shot put. Neither Hillman nor Hackbart, however, were surprised by the success they found in the circle.

“I think it’s awesome,” Hillman said of her and Hackbart’s abilities. It’s really great for the program, and I think people can see that.”

Saint Ansgar boys’ track and field coach Drew Clevenger said Hackbart and Hillman are the newest prodigies etching their names into Saint Ansgar’s storied throwing history. He added that the Saints have had solid throwers for decades.

“Our kids, both boys and girls, do a tremendous job in the weightroom over the course of their careers,” Clevenger said. “There’s a long tradition here going back decades in terms of throwers. Our throw coaches, Luke Nielsen and Rich Sherman, are as good as it gets in terms of that. So, our kids are incredibly fortunate to receive the coaching that they do. They’re coachable kids, and they put it into practice. We have another strong group this year.”

Sherman has been coaching track and field for about 60 years. According to the Globe Gazette, Sherman was first hired by Saint Ansgar in 1966. He officially retired from coaching in 2019 but has served as a volunteer assistant on Clevenger and Baldus’ staff, as needed, since then.

Hillman said Sherman has played a pivotal role in her development. She pointed out that his work ethic is still unmatched — even at over 80 years old.

“The source for this success is our coaches,” Hillman said. “Coach Sherman and Nielsen, they put a lot of work toward us. I know coach Sherman stays up all night finding YouTube videos. I think that a lot of our success is our coaches and lifting program as well.”

Sherman and Nielsen’s coaching paid off for the Saints Tuesday as Hackbart and Hillman scored 40 points each for their teams. Hackbart’s tally helped the Saint Ansgar boys place second on their home track. The Saints finished the event with 138 points — three behind the first-place Nashua-Plainfield Huskies.

Saint Ansgar had a chance to win the event in its final moments. The Saints needed to beat the Huskies in the last race of the night — the 4x400-meter relay. Saint Ansgar ultimately placed second in the 4x400-meter with a 3:44.01 time — less than one second slower than Nashua-Plainfield.

“Kind of a typical first meet,” Clevenger said of his group’s performance. “Running a lot of young guys, you know, freshmen and maybe some guys who haven’t run a lot of varsity. I saw an awful lot of good things and some things we need to work on — just some of the basic stuff. But I’m really proud of the effort, and we’ll get better.”

Saint Ansgar's next boys’ competition is the Osage Coed. The Saints are one of nine teams that will compete on the Green Devils turf on April 4.

Saint Ansgar will also participate in the Clear Lake Girls’ Invitational on the same date.